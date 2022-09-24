Huge difference between 1990 and 2022 – Abismal diferencia entre 1990 y 2022

“A ‘movie’ love is one that lasts no more than two hours”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Speaking in dollars!

32 years ago, it happened in 1990, Don Mattingly, Mark Langston and Rickey Henderson, they did not wear dyed blonde clines, nor did they wear on the neck gorilla chains painted yellow-gold,

but they were among the best paid.

And among the first 10 with big contracts, no Latin American appeared.

The highest paid was Mattingly, three million 860 thousand dollars for the season. Those who received the most money in 1990:

Mattingly, Yankees, $3,860,000; Will Clark, Giants, $3,750,000; Dave Stewart, Athletics, $3,500,000; Mark Davis, Royals, $3,250,000; Langston, Angels, $3.2 million; Robin Yount, Brewers, $3.2 million; Eric Davis, Reds, $3.1 million; Joe Carter, Padres, $3,066,667; Rickey, Athletics, $3,000,000; Kirby Puckett, Twins, $3,000,000.

Those who earn the most in 2022, are a list, not of 10 little millionaires but of 25 billionaires, two are Puerto Ricans and the other two are Venezuelans:

1. Max Scherzer, Mets, $43,333,333; 2. Mike Trout, Angels, $37,116,666; 3. Anthony Rendon, Houston native, Angels, $36,571,428; 4. Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Yankees, $36,000,000; 5. Jacob deGrom, Mets, $36,000,000; 6. Trevor Bauer, Dodgers, $35,333,333; 7. Carlos Correa, Twins, $35,100,000; 8. Nolan Arenado, born in Newport Beach, California, Cardinals, $35,000,000; 8. Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, $35,000,000; 10. Francisco Lindor, Mets, $34.1 million; 11. Corey Seager, Rangers, $33,000,000; 12. David Price, Dodgers, $32,000,000; 12. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, $32,000,000; 12. Manny Machado, Miami native, Padres, $32,000,000; 15. Chris Sale, Red Sox, $30,000,000; 16. George Springer, Blue Jays, $29,666,666; 17. Jose Altuve, Astros, $29,000,000; 17. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, $29,000,000; 19. Justin Upton, Angels, $28,000,000; 20. Bryce Harper, Phillies, $27,538,462; 21. Freddie Greenman, Dodgers, $27,000,000; 22. Zack Wheeler, Phillies, $26,000,000; 22. Christian Yelich, Brewers, $26,000,000; 22. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals, $26,000,000; 25. Justin Verlander, Astros, $25,000,000; 25. Joey Votto, Reds, $25,000,000; 25. Marcus Stroman, Cubs, $25,000,000; 25. Marcus Semien, Rangers, $25,000,000.

Perhaps Scherzer deserves to be paid $39,833,333 a year more than Dave Stewart was. Or TV money has driven this business crazy.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Abismal diferencia entre 1990 y 2022

“Un amor ‘de película’ es aquel que dura no más dos horas”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Hablando en plata!

Hace 32 años, ocurrió en 1990, Don Mattingly, Mark Langston y Rickey Hénderson, no usaban clinejas teñidas de rubio, ni llevaban

en el cuello cadenas de amarrar gorilas pintadas de amarillo-oro,

pero eran de los mejor pagados.

Y entre los primeros 10 con grandes contratos, no aparecía ningún latinoamericano.

El que más cobraba era Mattingly, tres millones 860 mil dólares por la temporada. Los que más dinero recibían en 1990:

Mattingly, Yankees, $3.860.000; Will Clark, Gigantes, $3.750.000; Dave Stewart, Atléticos, $3.500.000; Mark Davis, Royals, $3.250.000; Langston, Angelinos, $3.200.000; Robin Yount, Cerveceros, $3.200.000; Eric Davis, Rojos, $3.100.000; Joe Carter, Padres, $3.066.667; Rickey, Atléticos, $3.000.000; Kirby Puckett, Twins, $3.000.000.

Los que más cobran en 2022, son una lista, no de 10 pocomillonarios sino de 25 multimillonarios, dos son boricuas y otros dos, venezolanos:

1. Max Scherzer, Mets, $43,333,333; 2. Mike Trout, Angelinos, $37,116,666; 3. Anthony Rendón, nativo de Houston, Angelinos, $36,571,428; 4. Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Yankees, $36,000,000; 5. Jacob deGrom, Mets, $36,000,000; 6. Trevor Bauer, Dodgers, $35,333,333; 7. Carlos Correa, Twins, $35.100.000; 8. Nolan Arenado, nacido en Newport Beach, California, Cardenales, $35,000,000; 8. Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, $35,000,000; 10. Francisco Lindor, Mets, $34,100,000; 11. Corey Seager , Rangers, $33,000,000; 12. David Price, Dodgers, $32,000,000; 12. Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, $32,000,000; 12. Manny Machado, nativo de Miami, Padres, $32,000,000; 15. Chris Sale, Medias Rojas, $30,000,000; 16. George Springer, Blue Jays, $29,666,666; 17. José Altuve, Astros, $29,000,000; 17. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, $29,000,000; 19. Justin Upton, Angelinos, $28,000,000; 20. Bryce Harper, Phillies, $27,538,462; 21. Freddie Greeman, Dodgers, $27.000.000; 22. Zack Wheeler , Phillies, $26,000,000; 22. Christian Yelich, Cerveceros, $26,000,000; 22. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardenales, $26,000,000; 25. Justin Verlánder, Astros, $25,000,000; 25. Joey Votto, Rojos, $25,000,000; 25. Marcus Stroman, Cachorros, $25,000,000; 25. Marcus Semien, Rangers, $25,000,000.

Quizá Scherzer merece cobrar $39.833.333 anuales más de lo que recibía Dave Stewart. O el dinero de la televisión ha enloquecido este negocio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

