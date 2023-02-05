Huge importance of spring training – Enorme importancia del spring training

“If I could give much more than what I give, I would be much happier than I am”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – In all the training camps, throughout Arizona and Florida, those on the case are now working, with restlessness and the rhythm of the ladies preparing a party in their homes.

They’re the people who have to get everything ready for five days from now, when pitchers and catchers will start bringing noise to those areas, which have been so quiet over the winter.

We are, then, about to open the 2023 training sessions.

Some 50 years ago, in mid-March, I was having breakfast in a Fort Lauderdale hotel restaurant with my dear friend Dick Young, who was New York’s most notable baseball journalist. Spring training was beginning and he and I were there, where the Yankees trained, because that was the vacation city of millionaires in the United States.

Suddenly, as if in a breath, Dick said:

“How lucky we are, aren’t we?!…To be today where the Yankees are preparing for their season.”

And he added with childlike enthusiasm:

“For me, training is more exciting, more interesting, than the opening day of the season and than the World Series.

“Here, Juan, we see the promising rookie who will soon discover what he is good for in baseball. And here are the old veterans who refuse to retire and have to show what they can still do. As this turns out for each club, that’s how their season will be”.

Wise words from old Dick. Of course, a major league season without training is inconceivable.

Until 1878, however, they played without coaching, until, prior to the 1879 season, manager Adrian (Cap) Anson convinced his owning partners, the Chicago White Stockings, that it was worth training before voice of “play ball”, taking the team to some area with not so cold weather at that time, like Chicago.

Thus, for 144 years, spring training has existed, because very soon the other teams imitated the activity. Plus, it’s been perfected with exquisite pretensions and new-mom dedication.

The Chapter of rookies who changed position in training, sometimes so radically, from pitcher to shortstop (Davic Concepción) or from third base to catcher (Johnny Bench) is extensive.

In addition, spring training advises without speaking: For everything you have to prepare well in this life.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Enorme importancia del spring training

“Si yo pudiera dar mucho más de lo que doy, sería mucho más feliz de lo que soy”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – En todos los campos de entrenamientos, a lo largo de Arizona y Florida, trabajan ahora los del caso, con inquietud y ritmo de las señoras que prepara una fiesta en sus casas.

Es la gente que debe tener todo listo para dentro de cinco días, cuando lanzadores y receptores comenzarán a preñar de bulla esas áreas, que han sido tan silenciosas durante el invierno.

Estamos pues, por abrir los entrenamientos 2023.

Hace unos 50 años, a mediados de marzo, desayunaba en el restaurant de un hotel en Fort Lauderdale, con mi querido amigo Dick Young, quien fuera el periodista de beisbol más notable de Nueva York. Comenzaba el spring training y él y yo estábamos allí, donde entrenaban los Yankees, porque esa era la ciudad vacacional de los millonarios de Estados Unidos.

De pronto, como en un suspiro, dijo Dick:

“¡Qué afortunado somos, ¿no?!… estar hoy donde se preparan los Yankees para su temporada”.

Y añadió con entusiasmo infantil:

“Para mí los entrenamientos son más emocionantes, más interesantes, que el día inaugural de la temporada y que la Serie Mundial.

“Aquí, Juan, vemos al novato prometedor que descubrirá pronto para qué sirve en el beisbol. Y aquí están los añejos veteranos que se niegan a retirarse y tienen que demostrar qué es lo que aún pueden hacer. Como resulte ésto para cada club, así será su temporada”.

Sabias palabras del viejo Dick. Desde luego, es inconcebible una campaña de Grandes Ligas sin entrenamientos.

Sin embargo, hasta 1878, jugaron sin entrenar, hasta que, antes de la temporada 1879, el mánager Adrian (Cap) Anson, convenció a sus socios propietarios de los Chicago White Stockings, de que valía la pena entrenar antes de la voz de play ball, llevándose al equipo a algún área de clima no tan frío en esa época, como Chicago.

Así, desde hace 144 años, existe el spring training, porque muy pronto los demás equipos imitaron la actividad. Además, ha sido perfeccionado con pretensiones exquisitas y dedicación de madre primeriza.

Es extenso el Capítulo de novatos que en los entrenamientos cambiaron de posición, a veces tan radicalmente, como de lanzador a shortstop (Davic Concepción) o de tercera base a cátcher (Johnny Bench).

Además, el spring training aconseja sin hablar: Para todo hay que prepararse bien en esta vida.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

