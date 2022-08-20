Humanity in danger because of cybernetics

“The problem is not cybernetics, but it is that this is a world without Law”… J.V.-

“The most dangerous pandemic is not the coronavirus, but cybernetics”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I received 73 copies of the scene of 23-year-old Dominican infielder Rodolfo Castro (Pirates) picking up his cell phone as he got up from a slide. The story will read: “Yes, he had a cell phone in the back pocket of his uniform and he dropped it on the field.”

Perhaps Rodolfo planned to transmit the games with his cell phone to millions of people. Why not?.

But it’s not the only case. Recently, before a game, I saw a certain bigleaguer in a clubhouse sending and receiving texts. I dedicated myself to investigating and found that he was communicating with a coach, who was in the same clubhouse, about 10 meters away.

Other: I attended a family reunion. We were nine at the table of the charming restaurant, succulent food. Eight of the nine of us talked and joked for three and a half hours. The other, a young man, did not say a word, because all the time, the three and a half hours, he was busy typing his cell phone.

In Spain, a 22-year-old man stabbed to death four people from the same family and transmitted by cell phone, one after another, how he did it with each one. No one, not even the murderer himself, knows why or what he did it for.

We all receive hundreds of messages every day, and we don’t know who sent them, or what they contain, or why they send them to us.

As for the authors who publish in the so-called Social Networks, we studied journalism for many years, to now have to compete with any illiterate who dares to write, without even knowing how to distinguish between a noun and an adjective.

Millions of brains are self-destructing around the world. It is the generation of grandparents without grandchildren, because we lost the competition with cybernetics, which has completely denietized us. What grandfather can today have the pleasure of talking and laughing with his grandchildren?

There is no possible truce or light in the future. What there is is the serious danger that people will never talk to each other directly, but rather through modern technology.

This, my friends, is the most negative thing humanity has suffered since World War II.

Throughout history, we have used theater, radio, television, the Internet, social networks and cybernetics, both well and badly. And we have survived. The problem is that now the enemy is as big and dangerous as that, like a horrible pandemic.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————–Español———————————–

La humanidad en peligro a causa de la cibernética

“El problema no es la cibernética, pero sí que ese sea un mundo sin Ley”… J.V.-

“La pandemia más peligrosa no es el coronavirus, sino la cibernética”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – He recibido 73 copias de la escena del infielder dominicano, de 23 años, Rodolfo Castro (Piratas), recogiendo su celular, mientras se levantaba de un slide. En la historia se leerá: “Sí, llevaba un celular en el bolsillo trasero del uniforme y se le cayó al campo”.

Quizá Rodolfo proyectaba transmitir los juegos con su celular para millones de personas. ¿Por qué no?.

Pero no es el único caso. Recientemente, antes de un juego, ví en un clubhouse a cierto bigleaguer enviando y recibiendo textos. Me dediqué a investigar y encontré que se comunicaba con un coach, que estaba en el mismo clubhouse, a unos 10 metros.

Otras: Asistí a una reunión familiar. Éramos nueve en la mesa del encantador restaurant, suculenta comida. Ocho de los nueve conversamos e hicimos chistes durante tres horas y media. El otro, un joven, no pronunció palabra alguna, porque todo el tiempo, las tres horas y media, estuvo ocupado tecleando su celular.

En España, un hombre de 22 años, asesinó a cuchilladas a cuatro personas de una misma familia y transmitió por celular, uno tras otro, cómo lo hacía con cada uno. Nadie, ni el mismo asesino, sabe por qué o para qué lo hizo.

Todos recibimos centenares de mensajes diarios, y no sabemos quién los manda, ni qué contienen, ni por qué nos los hacen llegar.

En cuanto a los autores que publican en las llamadas Redes Sociales, nosotros estudiamos periodismo durante muchos años, para tener que competir ahora con cualquier analfabeta que se atreve a escribir, sin saber distinguir siquiera, entre un sustantivo y un adjetivo.

Se están autodestruyendo millones de cerebros en todo el mundo.

Es la generación de abuelos sin nietos, porque perdimos la competencia con la cibernética, que nos ha desnietizado por completo. ¿Cuál abuelo puede darse el gusto hoy día de hablar y reír con sus nietos?

No hay tregua posible ni luz en el futuro. Lo que hay es el grave peligro de que la gente más nunca se hable directamente, sino a través de la tecnología moderna.

Ésto, amigos míos, es lo más negativo sufrido por la humanidad desde la II Guerra Mundial.

A través de la historia, hemos utilizado bien y mal, tanto el teatro, como la radio, la televisión, el internet, las redes sociales y la cibernética. Y hemos sobrevivido. El problema es que ahora el enemigo en tan grande y peligroso, como eso, como una horrible pandemia.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5