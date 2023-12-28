“I asked Willie Mays one day, ‘who is the best player you ever saw’ and he said Roberto Clemente” – Joe Morgan

21 Days of Clemente - Image Credit: AP

BRONX, NY — Over twenty years ago I was invited to a fundraising gala in Puerto Rico for the Roberto Clemente Sports City. Back then I had a handheld video camera and I decided to sit as close as possible to the stage. I did not know what to expect, but I wanted to record some of the presentations to bring back and share with many of my friends in New York who could not attend the gala. I am so glad that I had the foresight to film at this event because I was blown away when I recorded one of my favorite players, Joe Morgan speak about his experience talking to Willie Mays about Roberto Clemente.

As 21 Days of Clemente continues at Latino Sports, here is an exclusive video of Joe Morgan speaking about his experience of talking to Willie Mays about The Great One Roberto Clemente 🇵🇷⚾️#21DaysofClemente #RobertoClemente #JoeMorgan #BronxCare #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/OmxN0fU2rx — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) December 28, 2023

I am glad that I was able to capture that moment because very few people would believe what Joe Morgan shared with us that evening on what another great player, Willie Mays said about Roberto Clemente. We are proud to share that exclusive recording with you, or loyal readers.

We invite any of our readers to feel free to comment or contribute anything on Roberto Clemente that you would like to share.

