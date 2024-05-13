“I couldn’t have picked a better day to do it on.” – Brandon Nimmo, The Hero on Mother’s Day

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo and manager Carlos Mendoza share a moment together following Nimmo's Heroic Mother's Day, as New York walks-off Atlanta on Sunday night - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Brandon Nimmo. The Hero on Mother’s Day.

As the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were finishing up their three-game weekend series, on Sunday night at Citi Field, with Mother’s Day beginning to wind down across the world — the 31-year-old Brandon Nimmo delivered on a moment that is more than just poetic — a moment that you can’t even script in Hollywood.

To begin, Nimmo, who started ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball affair on the bench due to an injury concern, entered in the bottom of the seventh inning as a pinch-runner, and remained in the game by playing left field through a defensive switch.

Within a few minutes of being out in left field, during the top of the eighth, Nimmo tracked down a frozen rope line drive at the warning track from Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. He then followed up his defensive wizardry at the plate, by connecting on an A.J. Minter 3-2, 90 MPH cutter in the bottom of the ninth — to seal the deal on a Mets 4-3 come-from-behind walk-off victory, which sent all 18,944 who were in the building into a frenzy.

“It’s so special because I wouldn’t be here without my mom,” Nimmo said following his memorable Mother’s Day. “To be able to have her watching and be able to see this — she knows all the struggles that I have gone through. She knows every up and down — she’s been my biggest cheerleader throughout it all. It’s as much their success as it is ours, and they just want the best for us.”

“I know she is elated by this and so happy. I couldn’t have picked a better day to do it on.”

Heartfelt In-Game Interview between Nimmo and his mother Patti

Before his name was called on by Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, Nimmo, in the top of the third inning, took the time for an in-game interview in New York’s dugout with ESPN’s television broadcasters Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, and David Cone, which also included a special guest appearance from Nimmo’s mother, Patti.

In the first few seconds of their heartfelt in-game interview, Patti stated: “As your number one fan, I’m so proud of you and the man that you have become. You have faced some great big league pitching, but have you ever seen a better pitch than the Windup Wilma, which I pitched to you when you were growing up?”

Nimmo responded with a laugh and smile: “no I haven’t, I haven’t and mom, that’s why I am such a good hitter right now because of that Windup Wilma. I really had to work on the strike zone and command. That’s definitely why I am here, I am so thankful for my mom and Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. We all know you make the world go round.”

With that in mind, it was only right to ask Nimmo after the thrilling victory where this game and moment ranks for him throughout his baseball career:

“This is definitely one of the coolest days that I had for sure,” he said. “It’s just really special. I was telling the guys after ‘it was really cool because I had that interview, talked about my mom and everything,’ and then I was like ‘yeah, you might see me later in the game.’ And then I ended up walking it off.”

“It was just such a cool day, I couldn’t even have drawn it up better to be honest.”

