“If I win the award it would be like a dream” – Camilo Doval

PHOENIX, AZ — I had a very pleasant conversation with Camilo Doval, a 26-year-old Dominican pitcher who has a fast ball that has been clocked at 104.5 miles an hour. He had 39 saves in 47 chances last season while pitching to a 2.93 ERA. He was happy to hear that he was nominated to be on the 34th annual ballot of the most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players. He had not heard about the award, so our first topic was explaining the history of the award. I explained how the award started in 1990 when many believed that Rubén Sierra a Puerto Rican outfielder player in his third season for the Texas Rangers was overlooked by the BBWAA for the American League MVP award. Every player that has learned the history of the award recognizes the importance of the award in todays game. The following is the interview with Camilo.

LS: Camilo, I just explained to you the history of an award that perhaps you didn’t know about, since this award started before you were born?

CD: No, I didn’t know about the award.

LS: Now that you know about the history of the award what do you think about this award?

CD: Each of us who are on that list feel proud to be on the list. Always thanking God for the work we do, focusing every day on our work.

LS: And what do you think about having an award that is exclusively for you and other Latino players?

CD: I think it’s something good, that we like. Imagine it is something that is based on our work and the awards come by themselves.

LS: How was your last season that you appeared on so many of the journalists’ list that submitted your name to be on this ballot?

CD: Well, I do the work, that is what is important, focused on my pitching, achieving my goal in what we players need to do. What I always do is think about what I’m going to do in the game. Always do well and help the team, the rest comes on its own.

LS: Knowing that you came to the attention of many who saw your numbers, how do you feel about this season?

CD: I feel proud, what you is to make the fans have fun. You do your job, following, always doing it, that’s what we do. Always giving 100% to help the team.

LS: Simply being on the ballot is an honor, but if you win the award, it will be presented to you at your stadium in San Francisco in front of your fans during Heritage Hispanic Month in September, what are your thoughts on that?

CD: If I win that award that would be a day without words. That is something one is very proud of. Those are moments that you don’t even know the word for. It’s something you spend the whole day thinking about. You think it’s a dream. Every award one wins is an achievement of what we do every day.

