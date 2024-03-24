Like Pete Rose, MLB Could Expel Ohtani – Igual a Pete Rose, MLB Podría Echar a Ohtani

“Most people worry a lot about having… and very few worry about being”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Dodgers have received 17 job offers, sent by bodyguards for Shohei Ohtani, three came from Japan, two from Canada and 12 from the United States. All sent after the bomb threat in Seoul, which turned out to be false. But for years the Japanese man with the 700 million dollars has had those who take care of him. And he thinks that very well…

**Tomorrow the 25th, it will be 110 years since Babe Ruth made his professional baseball debut. The Baltimore Orioles, who were Triple A of the International League in 1914, and had signed him as a pitcher, assigned him to start a training game against the American League champions, the Philadelphia Athletics…

**The A’s hit the Babe 13 times, but he pitched very well with people on the bases, so he pitched the nine innings and won 6-2. Eddie Collins, the A’s star second baseman, said: “That kid (Ruth) is going to be a great pitcher. He has tremendous speed and a very difficult curve, both for left and right handed players”…

-o-o-o-

“Marriage should be guaranteed like automobiles. For example, for seven years or one hundred thousand kilometers”…Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

-o-o-o-

**Major League Baseball (MLB) ordered an investigation into Shohei Ohtani regarding suspicions of multimillion-dollar bets that he had made in complicity with his translator, Ippei Mizuhara. If found guilty, his $700 million contract with the Dodgers could be annulled, since he should be expelled from baseball, as happened with Pete Rose…

**MLB issued a press release, in which they say they know of suspicions, due to secret information, that Ohtani and Mizuhara were accomplices in the bets, for which the Department of Investigation (DOI), has initiated an investigation process, “considering that seeking the details of the case is inevitable.” But, nevertheless, MLB says it takes into account how Ohtani has insisted that he did not know what his translator was doing with the bets…

**In this case we can say, as my unforgettable friend, Delio Amado León, narrated: “the ball stings and spreads”…

And thus said he who says: Will be dawn and we’ll see!

-o-o-o-

“Every destination has two routes, one very easy and another very difficult. The very difficult one is the one that leads you to success. And you can choose”… Dick Secades.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Como a Pete Rose, MLB Podría Expulsar a Ohtani

“La mayoría de la gente se preocupa mucho por tener… y muy pocos se preocupan por ser”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Dodgers han recibido 17 ofertas de trabajo, enviadas por guarda espaldas para Shohei Ohtani, tres llegaron desde Japón, dos de Canadá y 12 de Estados Unidos. Todas enviadas después de la amenaza de bomba en Seoul, que resultó falsa. Pero hace años el japonés de los 700 millones de dólares tiene quienes lo cuidan. Y él cree que muy bien…

**Mañana 25, hará 110 años que Babe Ruth hizo su debut como profesional en el beisbol. Los Orioles de Baltimore, que eran Triple A de la International League en aquel 1914, y lo habían firmado como lanzador, lo asignaron para abrir un juego de entrenamientos frente a los campeones de la Liga Americana, los Atléticos de Philadelphia…

**Los Atléticos le conectaron 13 hits al Babe, pero él lanzó muy bien con gente en las bases, por lo que tiró los nueve innings y ganó con pizarra 6-2. Eddie Collins, estelar segunda base de los Atléticos, dijo: “Ese muchacho (Ruth) será un gran lanzador. Tiene tremenda velocidad y una curva muy difícil, tanto para zurdos como derechos”…

-o-o-o-

“El matrimonio debería ser garantizado como los automóviles. Por ejemplo, por siete años o cien mil kilómetros”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

-o-o-o-

**Major League Baseball (MLB)ordenó investigar a Shohei Ohtani acerca de sospechas de multimillonarias apuestas que habría hecho en complicidad con su traductor, Ippei Mizuhara. De resultar culpable, podrían anularle el contrato de 700 millones de dólares con los Dodgers, ya que debe ser expulsado del beisbol, como ocurrió con Pete Rose…

**MLB emitió un boletín informativo, en el cual dicen conocer sospechas, por informaciones secretas, acerca de que Ohtani y Mizuhara eran cómplices en las apuestas, por lo que el Departamento de Investigación (DOI, por sus siglas en inglés), ha iniciado un proceso de investigaciones, “considerando que buscar los pormenores del caso es inevitable”. Pero, no obstante, MLB dice tener en cuenta que Ohtani ha insistido en que no sabía lo que hacía su traductor con las apuestas…

**En este caso podemos decir, como narraba mi inolvidable amigo, Delio Amado León: “la bola pica y se extiende”…

Y así dijo quien dice: ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-

“Todo destino tiene dos rutas, una muy fácil y otra muy difícil. La muy difícil es la que te lleva al éxito. Y tú puedes escoger”… Dick Secades.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5