Impressive rotation will be that of the Dodgers – Impresionante rotación será la de los Dodgers

“Baseball has lost its essence with the exaggerated use of statistics. Players’ instincts are no longer taken into account.” Ivan Rodriguez.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** After signing 33-year-old first base slugger Anthony Rizzo for $40 million over two seasons, the Yankee Stadium offices woke up yesterday working to retain the 2022 home run leader, Aaron Judge. Rizzo, who this year hit 32 home runs and drove in 74 runs, has an option for 2025 for 17 million, with a buyout of 6 million… ** On the other side of the world, in Los Angeles, the Dodgers spoke with “ISE Baseball”, agents of Justin Verlander, who will celebrate his 40th birthday on February 20. After leading the American League with 18 wins and a 1.75 ERA, Verlánder turned down his team’s offer, the Astros, of $25 million for one season. He wants 130 million for three seasons… ** If the Dodgers sign him, they will have a tremendous rotation, led by him and Clayton Kershaw.

** In Flushing, they celebrate the first time one of the Mets has received the Manager of the Year title. Of course Buck Showalter, who previously got it with the Yankees in 1994, the Rangers in 2004 and the Orioles in 2014.

** I have received dozens of messages lamenting the disaster of the Cuban, Yasiel Püig (yesterday’s column). He has been a waste of tremendous talent for baseball, for a brain invaded with the criminal spirit… ** The owner of the Angels, Arturo Moreno, says he wants to sell the team, but has fun signing players for as many millions of dollars as they want and they demand. He has just formalized with the left-handed pitcher, Tyler Anderson, a three-year contract for 39 million. The waiter, who will turn 33 next month, had turned down $20 million from the Dodgers for one season.

** Willians (like this, with n) Astudillo, better known as “La Tortuga”, catcher and utility, 31 years old, will be expected in Japan for the 2023 season, when he will play with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. “La Tortuga”, from Barcelona, ​​spent five years with the Twins, until 2022, he hit 267, 16 home runs, 70 RBIs in 188 games.

“Cooperstown Hall of Fame voters take the honor and privilege of voting for the annual induction very seriously. But there is no more difficult job than filling out our ballot every year-end”… Jayson Stark.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

