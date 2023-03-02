In Atlanta they hate Commissioner Manfred – En Atlanta odian al comisionado Manfred

“The problem is not the children managing the antisocial networks… The alarming, the threatening, are the idiot mothers and fathers, who do not control what the children do”… Pbro. Ronald McCroussen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: In less than three months it will be 88 years since an important game in the Major Leagues. Do you remember which one it was?

The Answer: Before 20,422 people, at Crosley Field in Cincinnati, they played at night for the first time in the Majors, on May 24, 1935. Paul Derringer, of the Reds, pitched nine innings, and beat the Reds. Phillies, 2-1, in 1:35 hours. The President, Franklyn Delano Roosevelt, pressed a ceremonial switch at the White House, presumably turning on the lights.

Fans in Atlanta are on fire against Commissioner Rob (Knucklehead) Manfred because they believe the Braves didn’t win a spring practice game against the Red Sox because of the new Clock Rule.

Tied at six in the ninth inning, with the bases loaded and two out, it was up to rookie Cal Conley to hit. But the plate umpire ruled that the youngster took more than eight seconds to get ready to hit, so he ruled him out.

Since there are no extra innings in training now, the score was tied.

Manfred expects to apply that Rule starting this year’s season.

The manager of the Cardinals, Óliver Mármol, and the umpire, CB Bucknor, have brought to training an argument that they staged last August, when Mármol chided him for what he considered bad calls on balls and strikes. Now, Bucknor appeared as plate umpire in the Cardinals game against the Nationals, and when he handed over his lineup card, the manager held out his right hand, expecting to collide with the umpire’s, as usual. Bucknor refused, so Mármol told him that he was a person with “zero class”, and the fight broke out. Buckner, 60, has a reputation for being very bad umpire, which is why he has had problems with more than one manager.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: En de menos de tres meses se cumplirán 88 años de un importante juego en Grandes Ligas. ¿Recuerdas cuál fue?

La Respuesta: Ante 20 mil 422 personas, en Crosley Field, de Cincinnati, jugaron de noche por primera vez en las Mayores, el 24 de mayo, de 1935. Paul Dérringer, de los Rojos, lanzó nueve innings, y les ganó a los Phillies, 2-1, en 1:35 horas. El Presidente, Franklyn Delano Roosevelt, presionó un swich ceremonial en la Casa Blanca, con lo cual, se supone, encendió el alumbrado.

Los fanáticos en Atlanta están que arden contra el comisionado Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, porque consideran que los Bravos no ganaron un juego de entrenamientos frente a los Medias Rojas, por culpa de la nueva Regla del reloj.

Empatados a seis en el noveno inning, con las bases llenas y dos outs, le tocó batear al novato, Cal Conley. Pero el umpire de home sentenció que el joven tomó más de los ocho segundos para estar listo a batear, por lo que lo sentenció out.

Como en los entrenamientos no hay extra innings ahora, la pizarra quedó empatada.

Manfred espera aplicar esa Regla a partir de la temporada de este año.

El manager de los Cardenales, Óliver Mármol, y el umpire, CB Bucknor, han traído hasta los entrenamientos una discusión que protagonizaron en agosto pasado, cuando Mármol le reclamó por lo que consideraba malas sentencia de bolas y strikes.

Ahora, Bucknor apareció como umpire de home en juego de Cardenales frente a Nationals, y cuando entregaba su tarjeta con la alineación, el mánager estiró su mano derecha, esperando chocar con la del umpire, como es costumbre.

Bucknor se negó, por lo que Mármol le dijo que era una persona con “cero clase”, y se armó la bronca. Buckner de 60 años, tiene fama de ser muy mal upire, por lo que ha tenido problemas con más de un mánager.

