In search of power, the Mets after Nelson Cruz – En busca de poder, los Mets tras Nelson Cruz

“The use of cell phones is mentally ill millions of children and adolescents in the world”… Dr. Rey Rouseau.-

Hope in Washington – The Mets, headed for the postseason, need power because their sluggers of other days are outshone. They try to negotiate with the Nationals for the Dominican Nelson Cruz, who is signed only for this season for 15 million dollars… The sun will rise and we will see!…

For posterity.- The number 17 of Keith Hernández, who was a notable figure for the Mets, will be retired this afternoon by the Flushing club, before the game with the Marlins, scheduled for 3:30. Previously there will be a press conference with Keith…

The historic Loaiza.- The historic Venezuelan umpire, Juan Loaiza, is the guest of honor of the city of Miami for a few days. Barbarita and I feasted with him and his son Yohan, whom we call Muso, listening to him talk about baseball for about three insufficient hours. And Loaiza, who is still very active, with a group of young referees from Miranda State…

“Not only is giving more blessed than receiving… It is also more expensive”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

The height of the unbearable.- The pitcher, Lance Lynn (Twins) has given a demonstration of an ordinary, vulgar, rude character and there are no necessary etceteras. After striking out Ryan Jeffers (White Sox), he grabbed and showed off his reproductive apparatus, and showed it to the crowd. How would the gentlemen who watched the game with their wives and children feel? … What kind of message is that for so many children who love baseball? … How much of a madman does Mr. Lynn have inside? … It is unknown if the umpires or the commissioner, Rob Manfred, sanctioned him…

Once again the so-called Classic.- With 28 teams, in 2023, they will once again present that crude copy of the World Cup, which they call the World Baseball Classic. They announce that the venues will be Japan, Taiwan, Arizona and Florida. How come Commissioner Manfred and his people aren’t embarrassed, putting up that tome, on the heels of soccer’s greatest competition, what is the greatest show in television history? Because the classic is not seen anywhere, and even less in the world…

“Fashion is epidemic. Look at that disgusting aspect of the horrible ripped pants”… Dick Secades.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

———————————Español—————————————-

En busca de poder, los Mets tras Nelson Cruz

“El uso de los celulares está enfermando mentalmente a millones de niños y adolescentes en el mundo”… Dr. Rey Rouseau.-

La esperanza en Washington – Los Mets, rumbo a la postemporada, necesitan poder, porque sus sluggers de otros días están eclipsados. Tratan de negociar con los Nationals por el dominicano Nelson Cruz, quien está firmado solo para esta temporada por 15 millones de dólares… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

Para la posteridad.- El número 17 de Keith Hernández, quien fuera figura notable de los Mets, será retirado esta tarde por el club de Flushing, antes del juego con los Marlins, fijado para las 3:30. Previamente habrá un conferencia de prensa con el Keith…

El histórico Loaiza.- Es huésped de honor de la ciudad de Miami por unos días, el histórico umpire venezolano, Juan Loaiza. Con él y su hijo Yohán, a quien llamamos Muso, nos banqueteamos Barbarita y yo oyéndolo hablar de beisbol durante unas tres insuficientes horas. Y Loaiza, quien sigue muy activo, con un grupo de jóvenes árbitros del Estado Miranda…

“No solo es más bendecido el dar que el recibir… También es más costoso”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

El colmo de lo insoportabble.- El lanzador, Lance Lynn (Twins) ha dado una demostración de personaje ordinario, vulgar, mal educado y no hay las etcéteras necesarias. Tras dejar strikeout a Ryan Jeffers (Medias Blancas), se agarró y mostró sus aparato reproductor, y lo mostró al pùblico. ¿Cómo se sentirían los caballeros que, veían el juego con sus esposas y sus hijos?… ¿Qué clase de mensaje es ese para tantos niños que adoran el beisbol?… ¿Cuánto de energúmeno tiene dentro míster Lynn?… Se ignora si los umpires o el comisionado, Rob Manfred, lo sancionaron…

Una vez más el llamado Clásico.- Con 28 equipos, en 2023, presentarán otra vez esa copia burda del Mundial de Fútbol, que llaman World Baseball Classic. Anuncian que las sedes serán Japón, Taiwán, Arizona y Florida. ¿Cómo es que no le da vergüenza al comisionado Manfred y a su gente, montar ese mamotreto, inmediatamente después de la máxima competencia del soccer, lo que es el mayor espectáculo en la historia de la televisión?. Porque lo de clásico no se le ve por ninguna parte, y menos aún lo de mundial…

“La moda es epidémica. Fíjense en ese aspecto asqueroso de los horribles pantalones rotos”… Dick Secades.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com