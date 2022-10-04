Incredible what Davalillo says about Jackson – Increíble lo que dice Davalillo de Jackson 

“After the team qualifies, more important than winning games is keeping all the players healthy”…Houston Mitchell

Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Faustino Dalyson M. from Hermosillo asks: “Why does Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pitch Craig Kimbrel, if he is known to be in bad shape?”

Friend Tino: Because the man deserves respect, if he doesn’t make him pitch, you’ll never know if he has improved; and since the team is ranked, it’s good to rest the other pitchers.

Alcides Revilla de Judibana asks: “What do you think of the runners who slide from home to first?

Amigo Chides: That just shows you that not all Major League players know what to do and what not to do. I was taught in childhood that if I threw myself at first base, instead of gaining, I wasted time.

Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, asks: “Is it an exaggeration what Vitico Davalillo said, that just mentioning the name Reggie Jackson breaks him down, because when they played in the Athletics, he was arrogant, bad people and egomaniac”.

Amigo Gil: Very few players speak so ugly of someone who was a professional and teammate. I’m surprised. Also, to me, Reggie was always very gentle, kind, friendly, good people. And nobody can deny him that he has been a historical bigleager.

Héctor Sánchez, from Boynton Beach Florida, asks: “Has any other pitcher been called three balks, in the same inning with the same batter, like Richard Bleier, of the Marlins, against the Mets?”.

Friend Jeity: My friends from “Elías Sport Bureau” inform me that there have been seven other cases in the Major Leagues of three balks in an inning by the same pitcher, but all those with more than one batter on duty.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, in front of the narrators and commentators of the Major Leagues in the pretended Castilian:

“The season is over and with it they also go, among others, the ‘he was hung like Hussein’ and ‘like monkeys in the Lanzagorta market’ on FOX, the ‘he made a mental mistake with his mind’ and ‘hit with the bat of Rocket Valdez’, the recurring ‘what a shit is that’ and ‘what balls from Marcos Pérez’, on Telecaribe, Oswaldo Guillén’s ‘wow..wow..wow’ on ESPN and the ‘has been left to duty’ of the most.

“Rest until then, beloved language!”

