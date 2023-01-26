Indios de Mayagüez crowned Puerto Rican Winter Ball Champions

The Mayagüez Indians were leading the Carolina Giants 2 – 0 throughout most of the nine innings in this decisive game seven, but the bottom of the ninth was a nail biter. The Giants brought the crowd to their feet scoring a run making the score 2 – 1 with men on second and third and no outs. The home crowd became ecstatic as it appeared that the giants might pull off a walk off home team win, but Mayaguez held tight. The Indians got all three outs with strong defensive plays and striking out the last batter.

The Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League improved the overall baseball interest on the island as both teams drew some of the largest crowds to both stadiums demonstrating that baseball is not dead in Puerto Rico.

This was the fifth consecutive attempt at a championship series for the Mayagüez Indians ending a drought by winning their 19th title in their history with a dramatic victory over the Giants to an approximate 10,000 fans at the Roberto Clemente Walker Stadium.

The Indians will now move on to represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series, which will be played in Venezuela from February 2nd-10th.