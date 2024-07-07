Injustice: But To New Champion It’s Not

O'Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceição became a headline story for all the wrong reasons on Saturday evening - Image Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Boxing

NEW YORK — Robson Conceição raised his hands in the ring Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and he dethroned O’Shaquie Foster for the WBC junior lightweight title. Except when the decision was announced it showed again that boxing needs reform after a controversial 12-round split decision.

A majority at ringside said the decision was nor justified along with Top Rank, promoters of the fight card. The ESPN broadcast team calling the rounds also said the decision was horrendous, a dark eye for the sport. They alluded to a sport that needs reform, not withstanding this has become one too often with judges rendering their verdict.

Conceição, (Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) who previously game up short in three world title shots apparently was the better fighter, though Foster was obviously the more dominant. But the judges offered a final verdict, “Three Blind Mice” in my opinion and something that needs to be addressed.

Conceição (19-2-1, 9 KO’s) prevailed by scores of 116-112 and 115-112, Foster with the 116-112 edge on a third scorecard, quite a disparity which posed more questions. Regardless, Foster was dethroned, this after winning the title in February 2023 and with two successful title defenses.

So there should be a call for a rematch, something that will be in demand. Foster certainly deserves another opportunity to regain the title. but in boxing nothing is certain as he could could decide to move up in weight and challenge for a different title.

The punch stats always tell the story, Foster out-landed his opponent, 109-76, always a key indicator and regardless of what the final scorecards say. Then again, boxing has always been known to be subjective and when in the judges hands anything has been known to be possible.

“I don’t know, man. I thought it was easy,” said Foster. “I thought it was an easy fight. I didn’t get touched except with a headbutt. I’ll be back. But I want the rematch. They stole this from me. They stole this fight from me. I just wanted to show the world I could bang it out, and if I want to, I don’t have to get touched. I guess it wasn’t good enough for the judges.”

As is customary with a championship fight, for that matter all controversial decisions, judges are not available to comment. Officials from the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board that sanctions and assists with selection of judges for championship fights were also not available to comment.

The boxing world made it known and said this was highway robbery. Two of three judges witnessed what a third saw much differently, absurd and difficult to comprehend.

But the right approach to conclude this injustice and for the sake of the sport is to institute reform. Better scrutiny of judges appointed to score championship fights at ringside is a start, but promoters and sanctioning bodies need to be on the same page.

And in boxing seeking reform and everyone on the same page has become an injustice to the sport.

Rich Mancuso is senior writer and contributor to Latinosports.com – X (Formerly Twitter): @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

