Inter Miami begin construction on Miami Freedom Park

Miami Freedom Park - Image Credit: Inter Miami CF/MLS

“In creating a multi-faceted space we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

“With Inter Miami, my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us,” Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s managing owner, said in a release.

The 2025 timeline aligns with the last year of Lionel Messi ’s current Inter Miami contract, which he signed in mid-July. An official groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this year.

The club’s new 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium will be located near Miami International Airport, bringing the Herons south after they’ve played in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at DRV PNK Stadium since their 2020 inaugural season.

Inter Miami CF have begun construction on Miami Freedom Park, the club announced Monday, putting them on track to change home venues in 2025.

Miami Freedom Park is a privately funded, recreational project that will also include a new 58-acre public park that will be the largest new park in Miami, soccer and youth athletic fields for the community, a full range of entertainment and commercial offerings including office space, hotel, shops, restaurants and additional experiences and attractions.

Crews and heavy equipment are now on site, performing earthwork and sitework that will move across the 131 acres concurrent with vertical construction. This multi-phase effort will see the stadium, public park, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and new infrastructure that make up Miami Freedom Park’s first phase all progress rapidly.

Earlier this year, Inter Miami’s ownership brought on experienced megaproject and sports-anchored real estate investment and development veteran Devon McCorkle to lead the effort as president of Miami Freedom Park. He will help move the project into the execution phase following completion of the planning and approvals phase.

“The level of attention and the influx of inquiries we are receiving have been incredible, a testament to the positive impact of Lionel Messi on Inter Miami CF and the City of Miami,” said McCorkle. “Everyone wants to be part of what we’re creating, a new entertainment district that will be the centerpiece of family activities and experiences in Miami.

“We are in discussions with stadium sponsors, hotel brands, major attractions operators, restaurant groups, cultural institutions and many other exciting potential partners. We will deliver an incredible home for them at Miami Freedom Park.”