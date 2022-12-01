International trancazo suffered Carlos Castro – Internacional trancazo sufrió Carlos Castro

“The dogs bark (that is, the itchy ass write) but the caravan passes”… J.V.-

Question of the Week: Shortstop Bill Sharman was in the Major Leagues with the Dodgers, but he does not appear in the Encyclopedias or in the baseball record books, why?

The Answer: Sharman had been a star basketball player with the Boston Celtics. He was so good that he is in the Hall of Fame for that sport. However, he also liked baseball very much, he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers and they sent him to the minors, where he hit very well.

They called him up late in the 1951 season, but were keeping him on the bench. By the way, on September 27 of that year ’51, with the Dodgers on the field, those on the bench began to protest the sentences of the home plate umpire, Frank Dáscoli, who soon expelled everyone in the dugout from the game, even Sharman.

And Sharman finished his only season, that of 1951, without appearing in any game, but he did get ejected from one. He did not return to baseball.

Merry Christmas! December begins today, let the Christmas bonuses, the bagpipes, the Christmas carols and the laughter of Santa Claus sound. Let them serve me the red wine, with the hayacas, the ham bread, and the dulce de lechoza. Let births arise with the nudity of the Child Jesus, the blush of the Virgin Mary and the happy carpenter face of Saint Joseph.

Outlandish. The video of the spectacular blow that Asdrúbal Cabrera gave to the Carlos Castro (showing off after his homerun blast) has gone around the world. They comment on it from Brussels, Belgium and Nagoya, Japan.

“Reading is like kissing…: Whoever doesn’t do it often shows it in the linguistic movement”… Anonymous.-

Cuban power. The Astros were headed yesterday to be without Justin Verlánder, which would weaken their pitching, but they improved their power at bat by signing Cuban first baseman José Ochoa. They will pay him 60 million dollars for three seasons.

Verlánder will celebrate his 40th birthday on February 20, however, he aspires to earn money as if he were very young. He and his agents, “ISE Baseball”, spoke yesterday with the Dodgers, about a negotiation for three years, for 130 million… It will dawn and we will see!

“Baseball is different, because it was not born as a sport, but as a religious rite of the Egyptian pharaohs. It happened three thousand years before Christ, now more than five thousand years ago… J.V.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of "Juan Vené en la Pelota" on the internet, entering "sport unites us again".

Internacional trancazo sufrió Carlos Castro

“Los perros ladran (es decir, los culopicosos escriben) pero la caravana pasa”… J.V.-

La Pregunta de la Semana: El shortstop Bill Sharman, estuvo en Grandes Ligas con los Dodgers, pero no aparece en las Enciclopedias ni en los libros de records del beisbol, ¿Por qué?

La Respuesta: Sharman había sido estelar jugador de basquetbol, con los Celtics, de Boston. Tan bueno fue, que está en el Hall de la Fama de ese deporte. Sin embargo, también le gustaba mucho el beisbol, firmó con los Dodgers de Brooklyn y lo mandaron a las menores, por donde bateó muy bien.

Lo subieron a fines de la temporada de 1951, pero lo mantenían en el banco. Por cierto, el 27 de septiembre de ese año ’51, con los Dodgers en el terreno, los del banco comenzaron a protestar las sentencias del umpire de home, Frank Dáscoli, quien pronto expulsó del juego a todos los que estaban en el dugout, incluso Sharman.

Y Sharman terminó su única campaña, esa de 1951, sin aparecer en ningún juego, pero sí expulsado de uno. No regresó al beisbol.

¡Feliz Navidad! Comienza hoy diciembre, que suenen los aguinaldos, las gaitas, los villancicos y las carcajadas de Santa Claus. Que me sirvan el vino tinto, con las hayacas, el pan de jamón y el dulce de lechoza. Que surjan los nacimientos con la desnudez del Niño Jesús, el rubor de la Vírgen María y la cara de feliz carpintero de San José.

Perreoaseros. El video del espectacular trancazo que propinó Asdrúbal Cabrera al perreoaseroso Carlos Castro, ha dado la vuelta al mundo. Lo comentan desde Bruselas, Bélgica y Nagoya, Japón.

“Leer es como besar…: A quien no lo hace con frecuencia se le nota en el movimiento lingüístico”… Anónimo.-

Poder de Cuba. Los Astros iban ayer rumbo a quedarse sin Justin Verlánder, lo que debilitaría su picheo, pero mejoraron el poder al bate, al contratar al cubano, primera base, José Ochoa. Le pagarán 60 millones de dólares por tres temporadas.

Verlánder celebrará sus 40 años el 20 de febrero, no obstante, aspira a cobrar como si fuera muy joven. Él y sus agentes, “ISE Baseball”, hablaban ayer con los Dodgers, acerca de una negociación para tres años, por 130 millones… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

“El beisbol es diferente, porque no nació como deporte, sino como un rito religioso de los faraones egipcios. Ocurrió tres mil años antes de Cristo, hace ahora más de cinco mil años… J.V.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en internet, entrando por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos".

