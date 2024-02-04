Interview with Puerto Rico starting pitcher, Daryl Thompson

Latino Sports conducted a fun interview with Daryl Thompson on Day 1 of the Caribbean Series - Image Credit: Latino Sports

MIAMI, FL — I had the chance to speak to one of Puerto Rico’s starting pitcher, Daryl Thompson. We both enjoyed the conversation as we realized we were neighbors.

The following is a transcript of that interview

LS – So how did u get to play in Puerto Rico?

TD – Just because I love baseball no matter where I’m at. Puerto Rico is good. I have been playing winter ball for a while. I’ve played six or seven years in Venezuela then I went to the DR. In the DR we didn’t make the playoffs so that’s when I came to Puerto Rico, and I’ve been enjoying it over there.

LS – So you play for Caguas in Puerto Rico?

TD – No I play for Mayagüez?

LS – You play for Mayagüez? Well, we are neighbors because I’m from neighboring Cabo Rojo transitioning from New York. My wife is from Mayagüez so we must be Mayagüez fans. So where are you originally from?

TD – From Maryland.

LS – So how does it feel playing in a place like Puerto Rico that many call a paradise?

TD – Man, it’s exactly what you just said. I mean, I can’t complain, man I love the game other than being in the big leagues this is great. I mean I can’t say Puerto Rico is better than anywhere else, but I will say, just in general that playing winter ball is like playing playoff baseball. It’s where I learned to play baseball. Every pitch counts, every play matters. Especially in a situation like this right here (pointing to the field and the Caribbean Series). I mean this is the closest you’re going to get to the big leagues and the WBC. I enjoy it. You know some of these guys, some of us may not ever get a chance of playing in a big league stadium like this. One thing you can’t do is take it for granted you know, leave it all out here, give the game everything because it does not owe you anything.

LS – You know you are playing in a country that has a very rich history with African American players. Satchel Paige played in the town of Guayama, married a local woman and they had a daughter.

TD – (Tony smiles) They use to compare me to him before I got drafted. (Laughing) They told me that I was going to pitch until I was fifty. I’m almost forty now.

LS – Hey, you looking good. Let me ask you about being managed by Yadier Molina a future HOF catcher. In that first game Vs. Nicaragua he seemed to manage that bullpen to perfection.

TD – I always feel that catchers that played the game make the best managers. Everything that comes from the managers, goes through the catcher to us on the field. He’s been there for 20 years for the Cardinals, so everything he says you must trust, why not? He knows what it takes.

LS – No matter what happens in these games, you guys need to be congratulated because you are creating some great baseball excitement. So, now you have been baptized Puerto Rican.

TD – (Laughing) That’s what I was told. They said that I was now 98% Puerto Rican.

LS – So where do you live in Puerto Rico?

TD – Right there in neighboring Cabo Rojo. In Joyuda.

LS – That’s where I live. Thank you and good luck. Perhaps we will see each other sometime in Puerto Rico.

TD – Thank you.

