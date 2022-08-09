Intimate life of the hits batting Leader – Vida íntima del líder de los bateadores

“The grandparents of today, we are denietized. That is, grandparents without grandchildren, because they are very busy with their modern technology”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Ruperto Pedraza, from Culiacán asks…: “Can you tell me about the personal life of the batting leader, P. Goldschmidt (Cardinals)?”

Amigo Peto…: his name is Paul Edward, a native of Wilmington, Delaware, but he has always lived in Houston, and on September 10, he will celebrate his 35th birthday. His mother, Kim, is Catholic and his father, David, Jew. Paul and his two brothers younger than him, have been educated as Catholics.

His great-grandparents, Ilse and Paul, and also his grandfather, Ernie, who lives here in Florida, in Fort Lauderdale, miraculously escaped the Holocaust in 1938.

Paul has been married to Amy since 2010 and they have procreated two beautiful children, a boy and a girl.

Paúl played with the Diamondbacks, from 2011 to 2018 and from 2019, with the San Luis club.

Libio Bermúdez, from Caracas, asks…: “Why haven’t you died?”

Friend Yiyo…: Several times I have asked myself that same question, without finding an answer. And I also asked Father God the same thing, who told me…: “I want you to come here with me. But I have been very busy, with the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine and now the United States-China. Listen to me! Don’t worry, your death is certain. I let you know.”

Jesús Salcido, from Nogales, asks…: “What does it mean to put a player on assignment or put him on waivers?”

Amigo Chucho…: A bigleaguer is on assignment, when he is taken off the 40-man roster and in no more than seven days, he has to be traded, or placed on waivers, or returned to the roster or sent to the minors.

A player on waivers is open for trades and expects immediate propositions.

Lucila Paredes, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, asks…: “Why was my idol, David Ortiz, attacked and wounded with bullets?”

Amiga Chila…: The motive for the attack is still unknown. The Dominican police reported that they paid eight thousand dollars to the person he shot and that later, unknown persons, shot and killed the author of the attack.

Richard Araujo, from Ponce, opines…: “No sports/entertainment professional, no artist, no scientist, and even less so, no politician, is worth $500 million dollars.”

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Vida íntima del líder de los bateadores

