Is concerns over Correa’s health also a problem with Mets?

Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Cabo Rojo, PR– Here in Purto Rico baseball fans are asking what’s the delay with Carlos Correa signing with Mets? Fans here were celebrating when they first heard the news of Correa joining his follow Puerto Rican’s, Francisco Lindor and Edwin Díaz to make the Mets, the BoriMets (Boricua Mets). It seems things are on hold again, like in San Francisco after the medical exam.

Here is the lowdown. An operation to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg in 2014 has held up the $300 million-plus contract that Correa so desires.

What do NY Fans think? Will he, or will he not sign with Mets?