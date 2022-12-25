Cabo Rojo, PR– Here in Purto Rico baseball fans are asking what’s the delay with Carlos Correa signing with Mets? Fans here were celebrating when they first heard the news of Correa joining his follow Puerto Rican’s, Francisco Lindor and Edwin Díaz to make the Mets, the BoriMets (Boricua Mets). It seems things are on hold again, like in San Francisco after the medical exam.
Here is the lowdown. An operation to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg in 2014 has held up the $300 million-plus contract that Correa so desires.
Read the following article for additional details: Will Correa sign with mets?
What do NY Fans think? Will he, or will he not sign with Mets?
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Community News/ 9 hours ago
MERRY XMAS TO ALL OUR READERS – FELICIDADES A TODOS NUESTROS LECTORES
We want to wish everyone of our readers a very Merry Christmas, the best...
-
Baseball/ 10 hours ago
Is concerns over Correa’s health also a problem with Mets?
Cabo Rojo, PR– Here in Purto Rico baseball fans are asking what’s the delay...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
50 years of our first – 50 años del primero nuestro
Clemente, in the Hall of Fame The natives of Latin America in the Hall...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
For Jesus Christ, hero and savior – Para Jesucristo, héroe y salvado
Jesus Christ…: As a Christmas gift I ask you for the truth of your...