Is The Shohei Ohtani Contract Legal or Not?

It’s Sho-Time in Hollywood! The two-way Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani made massive sports news this past weekend, signing a 10-year/$700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the details regarding the unprecedented contract caused a major uproar from fans of opposing MLB franchises due to Ohtani agreeing to take $680 million in deferments with no interest, starting from 2034-2043 ($68 million each year from 2034-2043) — which means the two-time American League MVP would make a grand total of $20 million from 2024-2033 ($2 million per season for the next 10 years).
Give this an Oscar right now
(via @JFrankensteiner) pic.twitter.com/iBbrbSDWDo
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 12, 2023
What are your thoughts on Ohtani’s $700 million dollar mega-deal? Will we ever see another MLB player earn $700 million in one free agency contract? Leave a comment below!
