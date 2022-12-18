It is more sensible not to vote for any – Es más sensato no votar por ninguno

It makes no sense to vote for 10

for the MLB Hall of Fame

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – For starters, in this 2023 Cooperstown Hall of Fame election, I’m not voting for anyone, none, zero! Blank!

I believe that none of the 28 candidates should have a niche in our illustrious Museum. Even this time I didn’t vote for Scott Rolen, nor for Andy Pettitte, nor for Billy Wagner who I voted for in the last election.

Why? Well, because that’s life.

Very rarely have I voted for more than three candidates, because I have not found more that deserve my vote. It is that there have never been more than three that deserve the votes of any voter.

However, it happens that among the new voters there are those who are easily idiots and vote for the maximum of 10, as if that were mandatory or of great merit.

One of the lists from last year appeared with 10 votes and seven for players born in the same country, of course, the voter’s country. Is that justice or historical imbecility?

I don’t know how they do it now, but in the days of Jack Lang at the helm of the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America (MLBWAA), to be an elector for the Hall of Fame, you had to check that you were very well in the head, prejudice and justice. The exams were deep.

I proposed this year, that as of the 2024 election, instead of a maximum of 10 candidates, there are only five. There are hardly more than three a year deserving of a niche in Cooperstown.

When the first election in history was held in 1936, only five were favored: Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson and Christy Mathewson.

And during the first 16 elections, up to 1952, there were two out of three, three out of two, two out of one, and four out of none. Yes, in the first 16 lifts, there were four years, 1940, 1941, 1943, and 1950, with no one up for the honors.

The matter is more eloquent: In the 87 years that we have been raising players, we have chosen 271, a number of only players, which is equal to an average of three annually.

In most cases, to vote for more than three, you need to have interests other than the Hall of Fame solemnity, respect for baseball history, and love and passion for journalism.

-O-O-O-

Jingoism would definitely hurt the Hall of Fame

It is wise to run a campaign to teach new voters what jingoism is and how damaging it would be if applied to Hall of Fame votes. Yes, there are hints of jingoists among them.

Even make them see that there have been eight years in which the MLBWAA has not elected anyone. That is to say, eight opportunities in which the majority voters considered that there was not someone with sufficient merits. That happened in 1945, 1946, 1950, 1958, 1960, 1971, 1996 and 2021. And for different reasons, there was no election for another nine years, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1944, 1957, 1959, 1961, 1963 and 1965.

—————Español—————

Es más sensato no votar por ninguno

No tiene sentido votar por 10

para el Hall de la Fama de MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Para comenzar, en esta elección del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown 2023, no voy a votar por nadie, ninguno, ¡cero!, ¡en blanco!.

Creo que ninguno de los 28 candidatos debe tener un nicho en nuestro ilustre Museo. Incluso, esta vez no voté por Scott Rolen, ni por Andy Pettitte, ni por Billy Wagner a quienes dí mi voto en la elección pasada.

¿Por qué? pues, porque así es la vida.

Muy pocas veces he votado por más de tres candidatos, porque no he encontrado a más que merezcan mi voto. Es que nunca ha habido más tres que merezcan los votos de nigún elector.

Sin embargo, ocurre que entre los nuevos electores hay quienes con facilidad de idiotas votan por el máximo de 10, como si eso fuera obligatoro o de gran mérito.

Una de las planillas del año pasado, apareció con 10 votos y siete para peloteros nacidos en un mismo país, por supuesto, el país del elector. ¿Eso es justicia o imbecilidad histórica?

Ignoro cómo lo hacen ahora, pero en la época de Jack Lang al frente de la Major League Baseball Writers Association of América (MLBWAA), para ser elector del Hall de la Fama, había que comprobar que uno estaba muy bien de la cabeza, de los prejuicios y de la justicia. Los exámenes eran profundos.

Propuse este año, que a partir de la elelección 2024, en vez un máximo de 10 candidatos, sean cinco nada más. Difícilmente hay más de tres por año, merecedores de tener un nicho en Cooperstown.

Cuando en 1936 se celebró la primera elección en la historia, solamente fueron favorecidos cinco, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson y Christy Mathewson.

Y durante las primeras 16 elecciones, hasta 1952, hubo dos de tres, tres de dos, dos de uno y cuatro de ninguno. Sí, en las primeras 16 elevaciones, hubo cuatro años, 1940, 1941, 1943 y 1950, sin nadie para los honores.

Más elocuente el asunto: En los 87 años que llevamos elevando peloteros, hemos elegido a 271, número de solo jugadores, lo que es igual a un promedio de tres anualmente.

En la ayoría de los casos, para votar por más de tres, se necesita tener intereses diferentes a los de la solemnidad del Hall de la Fama, al respeto por la historia del beisbol y al amor y pasión por el periodismo.

-O-O-O-

El patrioterismo perjudicaría faltalmente al Hall de la Fama

Es aconsejable hacer una campaña para enseñar a los nuevos electores lo que es patrioterismo y lo perjudicial que sería si se aplicara a los votos del Hall de la Fama. Sí, hay indicios de patrioteros entre ellos.

Incluso, hacerles ver que ha habido ocho años en los cuales la MLBWAA no ha elegido a nadie. Es decir, ocho oportunidades en las cuales los electores en mayoría consideramos que no había alguien con los méritos suficientes. Eso ocurrió en 1945, 1946, 1950, 1958, 1960, 1971, 1996 y 2021. Y por diferentes motivos, no hubo elección en otros nueve años, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1944, 1957, 1959, 1961, 1963 y 1965.