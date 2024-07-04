It Was A “Hard Days Night” At Dodger Stadium

DBacks' Dodger killer Christian Walker does it again in 12-4 drudging in LA - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers have played 86 games, and despite numerous injuries that have sidelined key players, namely Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Brusdar Graterol, Tony Gonsolin, and Joe Kelly, they hold a commanding lead in the NL Western Division. They have a never-ending supply of young players in their minor league system who continue to fill in admirably. Filling the roles of established stars who have fallen prey to the latest pandemic. You all know, the one created in a lab at 75 9th Ave. in New York City, the headquarters of Major League Baseball.

That is where the Ivy League geniuses reinvented a game that none of them have ever played at this level. Using the latest scientific algorithms and quantum mathematics to tell baseball lifers how to develop prospects and convincing seasoned pros that the stuff that has kept them in the big leagues is all wrong! Ok, I got that out of my system for today.

Tonight, Dodgers’ starter Gavin Stone showed how hard it is to pitch at the big league level. Stone came into the game with a record of 9-2 and an ERA of 2.73. In his last start, he pitched a complete game, four-hit shutout. Tonight, he struggled from the first inning due to a lack of command and control. He lasted only three innings, giving up four runs, all earned, on seven hits, one home run, and three walks. He threw 77 pitches, 51 for strikes.

The Dodgers took a 4-1 lead in the first inning with a three-run 397-foot home run by Freddie Freeman followed by a first pitch 389-foot home run by Dominican Republic’s Teoscar Hernández.

Freddie and Teoscar go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/7jAZ2CTcRV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 4, 2024

It is the 6th time the Dodgers have gone back-to-back this season, and Freeman has been a part of all six. But that would not be enough runs to beat the Diamondbacks, who hit four home runs, two by Dodger killer Christian Walker, who went four for five with three runs scored and four RBI. Arizona stole two bases and even pushed a run across with a sacrifice bunt. When have we seen that in the past ten years? They would eventually win 12-4.

HE DID IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/7SLxHMcONh — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 4, 2024

The 47,965 in attendance that stayed to the end saw the Diamondbacks accumulate 16 hits, and the pitchers for both teams throw 367 pitches in a game that took three hours and 23 minutes to play. WOW, that was a “Hard Days Night.”

