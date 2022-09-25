It’s been only four with the 700 home runs – Han sido sólo cuatro con los 700 jonrones

“Those of us who believe in physics know that the difference between past, present and future is just a stubborn and persistent illusion”… Albert Einstein.-

** Enzo Fernández, Argentine soccer player, with a chance to go to the World Cup, of course he reminds me of Enzo Hernández, but not only because of the name, nor because he is stellar in his specialty, but also because this Enzo of now, like that one, He is a great cooperative player, very friendly with journalists… ** A tremendous reaction provoked among the viewers of a Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium, a certain cameraman who followed a hit by Aaron Judge, as if it were his 61st home run, to finish out in centerfielder’s hands. One fan wrote: “That FOX cameraman deserves 30 years in jail for making me believe the ball was going to fall into the East River”…

** Star Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), 35, is not retiring. He said he plans to continue pitching in 2023. This year he is 9-3, 2.39 and in his 15-season career, 194-87, 2.49… ** Instead, two of the best will leave baseball at the end of this season. recipients in recent times. Stephen Vogt of the A’s and Kurt Suzuki of the Angels announced that in 2023, they will no longer play…

“You have alcoholism problems, when you get up in the morning and find your clothes hanging on the floor… with you inside”… Trapichito.-

** They celebrate Albert Pujols in a big way, the detail of stepping on home plate, after his 700th home run, and going to celebrate with Adrian Beltré, who was in one of the boxes. Only three others have scaled such heights, Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755 and Babe Ruth 714. Pujols’ closest assets, Miguel Cabrera 505 and Giancarlo Stanton 371… ** Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reckons he just needs games are closed safely, to win until the World Series. Therefore, it will no longer be a closer, Craig Kimbrel, who has a 4.14 ERA. A new closer?, no! A closing committee with all the relievers, including Chris Martin, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and Kimbrel himself. They’re doing well guys, they’re doing well, already with 104 victories before yesterday’s game Saturday!…

“In Latin America, girls usually get married when they are very much in love… In the United States when they are very indebted”… Lady Vaga.-

Han sido sólo cuatro con los 700 jonrones

“Quienes creemos en la física, sabemos que la diferencia entre pasado, presente y futuro, es sólo una testaruda y persistente ilusión”… Albert Einstein.-

** Enzo Fernández, futbolista argentino, con chance de ir al Mundial, por supuesto que me recuerda a Enzo Hernández, pero no solo por el nombre, ni porque sea estelar en su especialidad, sino también porque éste Enzo de ahora, como aquel, es gran cooperador, muy amistoso con los periodistas… ** Tremenda reacción provocó entre los televidentes de un juego de los Medias Rojas en Yankee Stadium, cierto camarógrafo que siguió un batazo de Aaron Judge, como si era su jonrón 61, para terminar out en manos del centerfielder. Un fanático escribió: “Ese camarógrafo de la FOX merece 30 años de cárcel, por hacerme creer que la pelota iba a caer al East River”…

** El estelar, Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), de 35 años, no se retira. Dijo estar en planes para seguir lanzando en 2023. Este año va con 9-3, 2.39 y en su carrera de 15 temporadas, 194-87, 2.49… ** En cambio se irán del beisbol al terminar esta campaña, dos de los mejores receptores en los últimos tiempos. Stephen Vogt, de los Atléticos y Kurt Suzuki, de los Angelinos, anunciaron que en 2023, ya no jugarán …

“Tienes problemas de alcoholismo, cuando te levantas por la mañana y encuentras tu ropa tendida en el suelo… contigo adentro”… Trapichito.-

** Le celebran en grande a Albert Pujols, el detalle de pisar el home, después de su cuadrangular 700, e ir a celebrar con Adrian Beltré, quien estaba en uno de los palcos. Solo otros tres han escalado tales alturas, Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755 y Babe Ruth 714. Los activos más cerca de Pujols, Miguel Cabrera 505 y Giancarlo Stanton 371… ** El mánager Dave Roberts, de los Dodgers, considera que solo necesita se cierren los juegos con seguridad, para ganar hasta la Serie Mundial. Por eso, ya no será más cerrador, Craig Kimbrel, quien tiene efectividad de 4.14. ¿Un cerrador nuevo?, ¡no! Un comité de cierres con todos los relevistas, entre ellos Chris Martin, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol y el mismo Kimbrel. ¡Van bien muchachos, van bien, ya con 104 victorias hasta antes del juego de ayer sábado!…

“En Latinoamérica las muchachas suelen casarse cuando están muy enamoradas… En Estados Unidos cuando están muy endeudadas”… Lady Vaga.-

