It’s More Of That Gleyber For The Yankees

Gleyber Torres - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY– Ask Gleyber Torres and the Yankees infielder says he hopes to be wearing pinstripes for a long time, though there has never been discussion about a long term contract extension with GM Brian Cashman.

Manager Aaron Boone has seen a more patient Torres at the plate, again the Yankees second baseman was instrumental in their season opening homestand finale win Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx.

Torres, subject of persistent offseason trade talk, had three hits including an RBI single in the first and sixth innings. He had two stolen bases in the Yankees 4-2 win over the Phillies that got Gerrit Cole (2-0) a win on the mound. Cole is perfect in two starts to start his season.

Forget the struggles that surrounded Torres the past two years, this after hitting 24 home runs in his 2018 rookie season. The following year, Torres hit 38 home runs. Though 24 home runs last year came in between the strikeouts and chasing bad pitches.

He got his share of boos at Yankee Stadium last year. Boone would always say that Torres would become the all-star the Yankees obtained from the Chicago Cubs in a July 2016 deadline trade with closer Aroldis Chapman.

The Yankees were patient, this as the trade talk continued. But the 26-year old Torres, the native of Caracas, Venezuela, was resilient. An offseason training program and this good start to the season has resembled that rookie year.

“I feel real comfortable every at-bat,” he said Wednesday. “I feel like I’ve got a really good patience and just not trying to do too much. Just trying to hit the pitch I can do damage, and just try to get really good at bats every time when I go to home plate.”

The patience has led to six walks in 25 at-bats. Torres also has that tendency of going to the opposite field, something that was missing the past few years. His power comes from the other side and two home runs this early season, including the 100th of his career, came against the Phillies Monday evening in the Bronx.

Stolen bases, perhaps attributed to the new and wider bases and Torres is on the run. He attributes the aggressive base running and Boone providing confidence in Spring Training. Regardless, there was always speed that was brought to the table.

“He’s always been aggressive,” said Boone. “We want him to be at a high percentage aggressive. Look the new rules, the bases, all factor into that. Continuing to work at it, you know, developing that skill. Drawing from your experiences are all things that obviously are serving him well to start the season here.”

And with that, Boone and the Yankees are encouraged. They have always envisioned Torres as a cog in their lineup, one that struggled last year and during that four-game sweep at the hands of the Astros last October in the ALCS.

For the moment, the talk of a trade has diminished. Perhaps at the trade deadline and with the Yankees encountering a crowded roster of infielders, he could become that centerpiece of a significant trade.

Then again, Torres is a free agent after the season and consistency at the plate, showing range in the infield, assuming this will continue, can lure teams in need to make an enticing offer.

To that,Torres said, “I just want to be here a long time and I feel at home right here. So if I have to do something better, I try to do it and be here with all the guys.”

“He is at home here in the locker room,” Aaron Judge said. “Sometimes it takes that motivation to get it going.”

His play has certainly got the attention of scouts around the league, though there is a long way to go for the 4-2 Yankees One scout, and being associated with a NL team for a long time said about Torres, he has shown more patience at the plate.

“You see this with players all the time,” he said. “Sometimes it’s trying to get out of those bad habits. Torres was swinging at bad pitches. He has made adjustments. He is too talented and the Yankees have stuck with him.”

Torres was instrumental in a Yankees opening homestand of four wins in six games against the Giants and Phillies. But they are feeling more confident with this good start coming from Torres.

“We’ve played well offensively, defensively,” said catcher Jose Trevino who hit a two-run homer, his first of the season. “Gleyber’s having a good start.”

And when Gleyber is well on all cycles, that is all good for the Yankees as they hit the road for six games at Baltimore and Cleveland.

