DENVER, CO — In the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies last night at Coors Field, J.D. Martinez, a recipient of the 2018 American League LatinoMVP Award, recorded his 21st multi-career home run game and in the process, marked his 300th career HR.
JD Martinez, newest member of the 300 homer club. pic.twitter.com/ozSuFIS7Xn
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 28, 2023
And to do it in a Dodgers uniform? Martinez is the sixth player in franchise history, joining Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Gary Sheffield, Adrián González and Freddie Freeman. The 35-year-old, of Cuban descent from his father and mother, became the 10th active player to accomplish the feat and 156th all-time in MLB history.
“Obviously, it’s a big achievement,” Martinez said during an on-the-field postgame interview. “Just for my career and where I started to where I am at now, I give all the blessings to god. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride of a career but I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve been blessed.”
On the season, Martinez, the five-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, has posted a .258/.304/.579 slash line with 18 HR and 51 RBI in 62 games played.
2018 American League LatinoMVP Award
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
J.D. Martinez records 300th career Home Run
DENVER, CO — In the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies...
-
Basketball/ 19 hours ago
Mayagüez Indios pull off a must win victory
CABO ROJO, PR — Yesterday was a special day for fans of the Indios...
-
Baseball/ 21 hours ago
There are 20 batters with a 400 average – Son 20 los bateadores con 400 de promedio
“The biggest problem of the culopicosos, is not that they are illiterate, but that...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Elly De La Cruz, Luis Robert Jr. Named Players of the Week presented by Chevrolet
Rookie infielder Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds has been selected the National League Player...