J.D. Martinez records 300th career Home Run

J.D. Martinez, 2018 American League LatinoMVP Award winner - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

DENVER, CO — In the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies last night at Coors Field, J.D. Martinez, a recipient of the 2018 American League LatinoMVP Award, recorded his 21st multi-career home run game and in the process, marked his 300th career HR.

JD Martinez, newest member of the 300 homer club. pic.twitter.com/ozSuFIS7Xn — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 28, 2023

And to do it in a Dodgers uniform? Martinez is the sixth player in franchise history, joining Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Gary Sheffield, Adrián González and Freddie Freeman. The 35-year-old, of Cuban descent from his father and mother, became the 10th active player to accomplish the feat and 156th all-time in MLB history.

“Obviously, it’s a big achievement,” Martinez said during an on-the-field postgame interview. “Just for my career and where I started to where I am at now, I give all the blessings to god. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride of a career but I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve been blessed.”

On the season, Martinez, the five-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, has posted a .258/.304/.579 slash line with 18 HR and 51 RBI in 62 games played.

2018 American League LatinoMVP Award

