Jaime Jaquez Jr. Named KIA Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month

The NBA announced that Miami HEAT forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October/November. It marks the 10th time a HEAT rookie has won the honor and the fifth player to do so, joining Caron Butler (four times), Kendrick Nunn (three times), Josh Richardson and Michael Beasley.

Jaquez Jr., who was selected by the HEAT in the first round (18th overall) in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.05 steals in 26.6 minutes while shooting 52.9 percent from the field, 39 percent from three-point range and 87.5 percent from the foul line, helping Miami to 11 wins in October/November, tying the fourth-most by any rookie.

He recorded 11 double-figure scoring games, including three 20-point performances. He has currently scored in double-figures in seven-straight games, and in 12 of his last 13 overall. The last HEAT rookie to score in double-digits in at least seven consecutive games is Tyler Herro from August 3, 2020 through August 14, 2020. Additionally, Jaquez Jr. has played the entire fourth quarter nine times this season, the second-most on the team, and his 170:51 fourth quarter minutes are the second-most by any rookie in the NBA.

Among rookie league leaders this season, he ranks second in steals and steals per game, third in field goals made, fourth in points and assists, tied for fourth in wins, fifth in scoring average, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and total minutes, sixth in total rebounds, three-point field goal percentage and minutes per game, seventh in three-point field goals made and free throws made and eighth in rebounds per game and assists per game.