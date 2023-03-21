Japan Walks Off Mexico in WBC Semifinals

Shohei Ohtani and Japan heading to the WBC Championship with win over Mexico - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/MLB

NEW YORK– “Ohtani’s in to score! Here comes the winning run! Japan turns it around on its last breath!” – FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Davis shouted as hundreds of millions across the globe watched Japan and Mexico battle until the very end.

JAPAN WALKS IT OFF! JAPAN WALKS IT OFF! 🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/K5VBlpIyTC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

Could you have schemed out and depicted a better game than what we had on Monday evening at loanDepot Park?

To begin the WBC Semifinal that we’ll remember for an eternity, Japan’s 21-year-old Roki Sasaki showcased himself in front of a 35,933 sold-out crowd. Several MLB scouts were in attendance to witness Sasaki up close, and in a big-league playoff environment.

And lets just say, he fits the crop… Sasaki totaled 64 pitches, 46 for strikes with 20 of them being fastballs. In 19 of the 20 fastballs, Sasaki averaged over 100 MPH on the radar gun. The sky is only up from here for the flamethrower. Additionally, Sasaki is rumored to be officially posted in 2026-2028, which then, will make him eligible to sign with an MLB organization.

Nevertheless, with any heat comes the fire. Mexico’s Luis Urías got a hold of 0-1 slider in the top half of the fourth and sent it 403 feet to left-center field with an exit velocity of 103.3 MPH. Urías, 25, of Magdalena de Kino, Mexico lifted the country to a 3-0 lead over Japan.

Luis Urías breaks the ice with a HUGE home run! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/aW75AyuTAV — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 21, 2023

And then came Japan’s bats during the fifth inning, rallying in an attempt to minimize their deficit. However; Randy Arozarena, the ‘superhero,’ and MVP of Pool C, lifted off for a breathtaking robbery at the left-field wall.

As loanDepot Park turned into a frenzy, realistically a playoff-like atmosphere in March, Japan was able to zone in on their objective during the home half of the seventh with a three-run home run from Boston Red Sox Masataka Yoshida.

MASATAKA YOSHIDA TIES THE GAME IN THE 7TH! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/a7COW1167M — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 21, 2023

Mexico immediately answered back with two-runs in the eighth, breaking the tie from 3-3 to 5-3 in favor of the underdogs. Japan chipped away with one run and we entered the ninth with Mexico up 5-4.

Giovanny Gallegos, who stepped on the mound in hopes of sending Mexico to the WBC Championship, was unable to find his command following Shohei Ohtani’s leadoff double. Gallegos walked the next batter, Yoshida and the situation for Munetaka Murakami came about.

And as FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Davis shouted…

“Japan turns it around on its last breath.”

Following the game, Mexico’s manager Benji Gil said: “Japan advances, but the world of baseball won tonight.”

Much respect to @MexicoBeis on an incredible WBC performance 👏🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/KALuwzgA7i — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

What’s Next?

Japan will face Team USA in the World Baseball Classic Championship on Tuesday night March 21st with first pitch slated for 7:00 pm ET – broadcast on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

