The Olympic champion of the 100 meter hurdles won her event at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 12.45 seconds, another of the best in the world so far this year
Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Olympic record holder and gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Games, won this last Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, by running the 100-meter hurdles in 12.45 seconds, another of the best records in the world so far in 2022.
Camacho-Quinn thus recovered from the last two races of hers in which she did not have her best performance, and she surpassed the Nigerian Tobi Amusan, who clocked 12.58 seconds, and the American Tonea Marshall (12.66).
Camacho-Quinn ran like this in the Diamond League event although her race in particular did not count for the circuit. Only some of the races of the day were run under the seal of the professional league. But the event was one of the highest quality with the nine runners who participated in the 100 hurdles under 13 seconds.
The Puerto Rican, who has the best time in the world so far this season with a 12.39, once again faced the American Kendra Harrison, whom she had by her side in the final of the Olympics. World record holder Harrison (12.20) was no match for Camacho-Quinn this time, as she finished seventh in 12.78.
🇵🇷Jasmine Camacho-Quinn dominates the 100m Hurdles once again!🥇
🎥: @FlowSportsApp #OneSportingCaribbean #PreClassic #EugeneDL #TrackAndField #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/qD06kttQ3Z
— Unveil+ (@unveilplus) May 28, 2022
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 3 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Sports/ 16 mins ago
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn on the stage where the World Athletics Championships will take place
The Olympic champion of the 100 meter hurdles won her event at the Prefontaine...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
How have the three Puerto Rican leaders fared so far this season in the Major Leagues?
There are three Puerto Rican managers in MLB. We would like to hear from...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
Baseball Tidbit: Five Puerto Rican prospects have debuted this season in the Majors: Now Third # of Latino Players
Veteran manager Edwin Rodríguez raises concern about the rise of some players. With the...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Pete Rose is also the singles leader – Pete Rose es también el líder en sencillos
“The Head of State is not the same as the state of the Head”…...