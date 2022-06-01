Jasmine Camacho-Quinn on the stage where the World Athletics Championships will take place

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn dominated the test in which the nine runners clocked less than 13 seconds. (Photo Courtesy: Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)

The Olympic champion of the 100 meter hurdles won her event at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 12.45 seconds, another of the best in the world so far this year

Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Olympic record holder and gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Games, won this last Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, by running the 100-meter hurdles in 12.45 seconds, another of the best records in the world so far in 2022.

Camacho-Quinn thus recovered from the last two races of hers in which she did not have her best performance, and she surpassed the Nigerian Tobi Amusan, who clocked 12.58 seconds, and the American Tonea Marshall (12.66).

Camacho-Quinn ran like this in the Diamond League event although her race in particular did not count for the circuit. Only some of the races of the day were run under the seal of the professional league. But the event was one of the highest quality with the nine runners who participated in the 100 hurdles under 13 seconds.

The Puerto Rican, who has the best time in the world so far this season with a 12.39, once again faced the American Kendra Harrison, whom she had by her side in the final of the Olympics. World record holder Harrison (12.20) was no match for Camacho-Quinn this time, as she finished seventh in 12.78.