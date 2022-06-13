Jasmine Camacho-Quinn stars in a Nike ad that highlights Puerto Rican culture

In the celebration of the Puerto Rican Parade in New York, which takes place today, the Olympic hurdler in Tokyo 2020, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, starred in a commercial for the Nike sports shoe brand that highlights Puerto Rican culture through Puerto Ricans born in the United States. Joined.
The commercial came out through the social networks of Nike NYC entitled: “Family”, where a debate of the best athletes, the best food and music of the Island opens.
See Ad here: Camacho-Quinn PR Culture
