Jeter and A-Rod together in the Major Leagues on FOX – Jeter y A-Rod juntos en Grandes Ligas por FOX

“Having become a great-grandfather does not worry me. But I do find it uncomfortable to have to sleep with a great-grandmother”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Who holds the record for most home runs and most RBIs in a World Series?

The Answer: In 1964, after his last World Series against the Cardinals, Mickey Mantle left for history, 18 home runs and 40 home runs, in 12 World Series, all with the Yankees, seven won.

What a disappointment! Bud Selig invented the so-called Baseball Classic, believing that it would be as bombastic as the Soccer World Cup. But he is far away. And it’s getting worse.

Derek Jeter, who is no longer co-owner of the Marlins, continues in what has been his life, baseball. Starting this year’s season and along with Alex Rodríguez, he will broadcast Major League Baseball games on FOX. With the two of them these stories must be very good and enjoyable.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is a gentleman eager to please fans both on and off the field. And he got a public demonstration. Together with his wife, Kayla, he was arriving at the Philadelphia airport, when a fan asked for his autograph, offering him a pen, but no paper. What Bryce did was take off his left shoe, all white, sign it and hand it over to the applicant, as if nothing had happened. The group that saw the scene in passing, applauded enthusiastically.

“If we were all always children, this would be a wonderful world”… Joseph McKadew.

The new bases to be used in the Major Leagues measure 18 inches per side, those used until last year, 15 per side. Consider the commissioner, Rob Manfred, that those three inches will prevent injuries and speed up the games … It will dawn and we will see!

The right-handed reliever just signed by the Dodgers, Alex Reyes, is a 28-year-old native of Elizabeth, New Jersey. In 2017 he underwent Tommy John. In Los Angeles, he will be paid $1,100,000 for this year’s season.

The players from the Classic rosters are already training, plus all the pitchers and catchers. On Thursday the others will report, to start the complete work. Exhibition games from next week. First games of the season, March 30.

“The animals work, but those who get paid are the owners of the circus”… Dick Secades.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————-Español—————

Jeter y A-Rod juntos en Grandes Ligas por FOX

“Haber llegado bisabuelo no me preocupa. Pero sí me resulta incómodo eso de tener que acostarme con una bisabuela”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Quién tiene el record de más jonrones y más carreras impulsadas en Series Mundiales?

La Respuesta: En 1964, después de su última Serie Mundial frente a los Cardenales, Mickey Mantle dejó para la historia, 18 jonrones y 40 carreras puestas en home, en 12 Series Mundiales, todas con los Yankees, siete ganadas.

¡Qué chasco! Bud Selig inventó el llamado Clásico del Beisbol, creyendo que iba a ser tan rimbombante como el Mundial de Fúbol. Pero ha quedado muy lejos. Y cada vez va peor.

Derek Jeter, quien ya no es co-propietario de los Marlins, sigue en lo que ha sido su vida, el beisbol. A partir de la temporada de este año y junto con Alex Rodríguez, transmitirá los juegos de Grandes Ligas por FOX. Con ellos dos deben resultar muy buenas y amenas esas narraciones.

El outfielder de los Phillies, Bryce Harper, es un caballero deseoso de satisfacer a los fanáticos, tanto dentro como fuera el terreno. Y logró una demostración pública. Junto con su esposa Kayla, llegaba al aeropuerto de Philadelphia, cuando un fanático le pidió un autógrafo, ofreciéndole un bolígrfo, pero nada de papel. Bryce lo que hizo fue quitarse el zapato izquierdo, todo blanco, firmarlo y entregárselo al solicitante, como si nada. El grupo que vio la escena al paso, aplaudió con entusiasmo.

“Si siempre todos fuéramos niños, éste sería un mundo maravilloso”… Joseph McKadew.

Las nuevas bases a usarse en Grandes Ligas, miden 18 pulgadas por lado, las usadas hasta el año pasado, 15 por lado. Considera el comisionado, Rob Manfred, que esas tres pulgadas evitarán lesiones y agilizarán los juegos… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

El relevista derecho que acaban de firmar los Dodgers, Alex Reyes, es nativo de Elízabeth, New Jersey, de 28 años. En 2017 fue sometido a la Tommy John. En Los Ángeles, le pagarán un millón 100 mil dólares por la temporada de este año.

Ya están entrenando los peloteros de los rósters del Clásico, más la totalidad de los lanzadores y los receptores. El jueves van a reportarse los demás, para arrancar el trabajo completo. Juegos de exhibición desde la semana próxima. Primeros juegos de la temporada, el 30 de marzo.

“Los animales trabajan, pero quienes cobran son los dueños del circo”… Dick Secades.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

