Joe Kelly, Latino American

Joe Kelly Mural at Dodger Stadium in 2023 - Image Credit: William Coppola/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — There is no question who is the most fun Dodger pitcher to watch; it is their colorful and brilliant relief pitcher, Joe Kelly. He has an arsenal of 96-98 mph fastballs with plenty of sinking action, an 85 mph curve that sets up his fastball, and lesser used 86-87 slider and change-up. The Dodgers have not had a true closer since Kenley Jansen left in free agency after the 2022 season, and now the Dodgers are looking to rely on Kelly to provide most of the closer roles this season after acquiring him at the trade deadline last July. He is one of, if not the most intimidating, fearless relievers in baseball.

Kelly is a California native born in Anaheim to parents Andrea Valencia and Joe Kelly Sr. Kelly’s mother is of Mexican descent. When Kelly was in middle school, his mother talked him into taking salsa dance classes with her. He went and learned how to Salsa quite well. He was seen dancing salsa in the outfield in 2013 while a member of the Cardinals and attributes the talent to his mother.

The Dodgers have many games that include a Mariachi band playing pre-game and in the half innings of the game. They play on every “Taco Tuesday” promotion at Dodger Stadium to the delight of the 50,000 or so fans who sing along with the colorful band. In 2021, Kelly, in anticipation of the Dodger visit to the White House to be honored as 2020 World Series Champions, asked Mariachi band member Grover Castro Tibucio if he would trade his Charro Jacket for one of his Dodger jerseys. The exchange was made, Kelly wore it to the White House, and the rest is history.

Joe Kelly is a proud American of Latino descent who was constantly made aware of his heritage by his mother. He is an excellent example of what we all are in this country: Immigrants. Something that many in this land today still will not accept. Shame on them. We can all enjoy this most colorful and exciting Latino American because his family raised him right. People need to embrace their heritage, enjoy our gifts in America, and stop the madness of what is happening every day. It is the fear of people of color and immigrants who don’t look like us instilled in the population by awful people in our society that fuels the anger and hate we see every day.

People like Joe Kelly entertain us and make us happy. I will never understand why people in this land would rather be angry and sad than embrace the joy we get out of sports and those who make that happen and instead cling to hate.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports