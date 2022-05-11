Johán Santana achieved only 2.4% of the HOF votes – Johán Santana logró sólo el 2.4% de los votos HOF

“As a doctor said that ‘so many germs can be transmitted in a kiss, as to kill a rabbit’, I stopped kissing rabbits”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks…: “Does Félix Hernández have the necessary merits to reach the Hall of Fame; And did you vote for Johán Santana?”

Friend Jeity…: Felix’s career was very good. But we have to wait until 2025, when he will be a candidate. As for my friend, Johán Santana, he was a good pitcher, but without the merits for Cooperstown. I was one of the 412 voters who, in 2018, did not vote for him. Only 10 gave him the vote, for 2.4%, when the minimum, as you already know, is 75%.

Rosalbo Moreno, from Puerto Peñasco, asks…: “What should I do to write a book with the history of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame? I am young, recently graduated in literature and I want this to be my first work”.

Friend Rosie…: Excellent topic. Very interesting. You must go to Cooperstown for about two weeks. I can arrange for you to be seen and helped there. In addition, I suggest you complement your work with the stories of the Mexican Baseball and Venezuelan Baseball Halls of Fame, which are also magnificent. I am at your command.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks…: “Can you publish the issues of Zoilo Versalles, Sandalio Consuegra and Víctor Pellot Power?”.

Amigo PeLe…: In the 1965 World Series, Dogers-Twins, Versailles hit .286, one home run, four RBIs. And in his 12-year career, until 1971, 242, 95, 471… Consuegra pitched for eight years, until 1957, 51-32, 3.37… And in his 12 seasons, until 1965, Pellot Power, 284, 126, 658.

Marietta Rigales J. of Evansville, Indiana, asks… “Is it true that Major League Baseball players drink a lot of liquor and do a lot of drugs?”

Amiga Yeta…: There have been and there are those who drink liquor, like Grover Cléveland Alexánder, Billy Martin and Mickey Mantle; but there have also been, and still are, absolutely sober, far from such vice, such as Pete Rose, Tom Seaver, Roberto Clemente and Luis Aparicio.

When it comes to drugs, it is very difficult for bigleaguers to supply them without being caught and punished with suspensions, since they carry out numerous tests without warning.

In short, the Major Leagues are a human conglomerate, with the same defects and the same virtues that we all have.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———————————–Español———————————–

Johán Santana logró sólo el 2.4% de los votos HOF

“Como un médico dijo que ‘en un beso se pueden transmitirse tantos gérmenes, como para matar a un conejo’, dejé de besar a los conejos”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual que todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, pregunta…: “¿Tiene Félix Hernández los méritos necesarios para llegar al Hall de la Fama; y votó Ud. por Johán Santana?”.

Amigo Jeity…: La carrera de Félix fue muy buena. Pero hemos de esperar hasta 2025, cuando será candidato. En cuanto a mi amigo, Johán Santana, fue un buen lanzador, pero sin los méritos para Cooperstown. Fui uno de los 412 electores que, en 2018, no votamos por él. Solo 10 le dieron el voto, para el 2.4%, cuando el mínimo, como ya sabrás, es del 75%.

Rosalbo Moreno, de Puerto Peñasco, pregunta…: “¿Qué debo hacer para escribir un libro con la historia del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown? Soy joven, recién graduado en literatura y quiero ese sea mi primera obra”.

Amigo Rosie…: Excelente tema. Muy interesante. Debes ir a Cooperstown durante unas dos semanas. Puedo hacerte los arreglos para que te atiendan y te ayuden allá. Además, te sugiero complementar tu obra con las historias de los Salones de la Fama del Beisbol Mexicano y del Beisbol Venezolano, los cuales también son magníficos. Estoy a tu orden.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta…: “¿Puede publicar los números de Zoilo Versalles, Sandalio Consuegra y Víctor Pellot Power?”.

Amigo PeLe…: En la Serie Mundial de 1965, Dogers-Twins, Versalles bateó para 286, un jonrón, cuatro impulsadas. Y en su carrera de 12 años, hasta 1971, 242, 95, 471… Consuegra lanzó durante ocho años, hasta 1957, 51-32, 3.37… Y en sus 12 temporadas, hasta 1965, Pellot Power, 284, 126, 658.

Marietta Rigales J. de Evansville, Indiana, pregunta…: “¿Es verdad que los peloteros de Grandes Ligas toman mucho licor y se meten gran cantidad de drogas?”.

Amiga Yeta…: Ha habido y hay quienes toman licor, como Grover Cléveland Alexánder, Billy Martin y Mickey Mantle; pero también los ha habido, y los hay, absolutamente sobrios, lejanos de tal vicio, como Pete Rose, Tom Seaver, Roberto Clemente y Luis Aparicio.

En cuanto a las drogas, es muy difícil para los bigleaguers suministrárselas sin ser descubiertos y sancionados con suspensiones, ya que realizan numerosos exámenes sin previo aviso.

En resumen, las Grandes Ligas son un conglomerado humano, con los mismos defectos y las mismas virtudes que tenemos todos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5