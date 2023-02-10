Johán’s memories of López, with the Twins – Los recuerdos de Johán por López,con los Twins   

“Abner Doubleday, one of the most famous baseball characters, because he didn’t invent it”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** From the offices of “Oracle Park”, in San Francisco, the information leaked yesterday, that the Giants will try to be the first to seek the signature of Shohei Ohtani… ** The catcher from Maracay, Diego Cartaya, 22 years old , one of the best hitters on the Dodgers’ campus, seems destined to be a designated hitter. That team plans to continue with Will Smith, 27, as a catcher for years to come… ** In New York they expect a very good 2023 Major League season, because the Yankees and Mets are already favorites to win until October… * * The manager of the Red Sox, Alex Cora, does not guarantee that his new reliever, Jake Faría, a Californian, from La Palma, will be on the inaugural roster. But he’s very optimistic about how useful the 29-year-old can be in the bullpen.

-o-o-

“With money it is impossible to acquire happiness… and credit cards have not achieved much in this regard either”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-

The cabimero, Pablo López, has aroused a lot of interest in Minnesota, where he arrived in exchange for Luis Arráez (Marlins), also a Venezuelan, but an infielder and native of San Felipe. López has said in Minneapolis-St.Paul, that when he was a child he was a fan of Johán Santana and that he hopes his trade will become as famous as his… ** The owner of the Angels, Arturo Moreno, does not answer anything definitive when They ask him if he will sign Shohei Ohtani at the end of the 2023 season. To the beetle on this column he replied: “We have a whole Major League season ahead of us. My team may be champion and it may not be, we may sign Ohtani and we may not sign him”… **The Diamondbacks, who are well loaded with valuable prospects, have one more that in just one year, 2022, he played in the Rookie League, did not go through Class A, but went straight to Double A and ended up in Triple A. It is the outfielder, left-handed hitter, Corbin Carroll, 21 years old. He totaled in all three categories, a .307 average, 24 home runs and 62 RBIs. They have invited him to the Salt River Fields training sessions, and, logically, they expect him to stay with the big team, as a leftfielder…

-o-o-o-

“Nobody can help you when you’re there, bat in hand… It’s impossible for them to make the swing that one has to do”… Andreuw Jones.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION. The archive of these columns is Google. You enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————Español—————

Los recuerdos de Johán por López,con los Twins

“Abner Doubleday, uno de los más famosos personajes del beisbol, porque no lo inventó”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** De las oficinas del “Oracle Park”, se San Francisco, se escapó ayer la información, de que los Gigantes tratarán de ser los primeros en buscar la firma de Shohei Ohtani… **El cátcher maracayero, Diego Cartaya, de 22 años, uno de los mejores bateadores en las sucursales de los Dodgers, parece destinado a ser bateador designado. Ese equipo tiene el proyecto de continuar con Will Smith, de 27 años, como receptor en los años porvenir… **En Nueva York esperan una temporada de Grandes Ligas 2023 muy buena, porque Yankees y Mets ya son favoritos para ganar hasta octubre… **El manager de los Medias Rojas, Alex Cora, no garantiza que su nuevo relevista, Jake Faría, californiano, de La Palma, estará en el róster inaugural. Pero se muestra muy optimista por lo útil que puede ser ese joven, de 29 años, en el bullpén.

-o-o-

“Con dinero es imposible adquirir la felicidad… y las tarjetas de crédito tampoco han logrado gran cosa en este sentido”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-

El cabimero, Pablo López, ha despertado mucho interés en Minnesota, a donde llegó a cambio de Luis Arráez (Marlins), también venezolano, pero infielder y nativo de San Felipe. López ha dicho en Minneápolis-St.Paul, que cuando niño fue fanático, Johán Santana y que espera su cambio se haga tan famoso, como fue el de él… ** El propietario de los Angelinos, Arturo Moreno, no responde nada definitivo cuando le preguntan si firmará a Shohei Ohtani al terminar la temporada 2023. Al coleóptero de esta coluna le respondió: “Tenemos toda una temporada de Grandes Ligas por delante. Mi equipo puede ser campeón y también puede no serlo, podemos firmar a Ohtani y podría ser que no lo firmáramos”… **Los Diamondbacks, que están bien cargados de valiosos prospectos, tienen uno más que sólo en un año, 2022, jugó en la Liga de Novatos, no pasó por Clase A, sino que fue directo a Doble A y terminó en Triple A. Es el outfielder, bateador zurdo, Corbin Carroll, de 21 años. Sumó en las tres categorías, promedio de 307, 24 jonrones y 62 carreras impulsadas. Lo han invitado a los entrenamientos de Salt River Fields, y, lógicamente, esperan que se quede con el equipo grande, como leftfielder…

-o-o-o-

“Nadie puede ayudar cuando estás ahí, bate en mano… Es imposible que hagan el swing que uno tiene que hacer”… Andreuw Jones.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN. El archivo de estas columnas está Google. Entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com