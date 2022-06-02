JOIN LATINO SPORTS TRIP TO BASEBALL HOF

As customary, every time that a Latino gets inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame (HOF), we in Latino Sports organize a bus trip to allow many in the underservice South Bronx community to have an opportunity to visit the baseball shrine in Cooperstown, NY.

A bus trip from the South Bronx to Cooperstown is quite a treck, approximately 4 hours. So, if you’re planning a trip and not staying over in Cooperstown, you’re talking about a total of 8 hours driving. That is one of the reasons that a day bus trip to Cooperstown is the way to go and we are proud to offer this alternative to our community. So here are the details.

David Ortiz, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, and early Baseball Era Committee electees Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil will all be inducted.

Latino Sports will have a bus for approximately 45 passengers leaving from 150th St. and the Grand Concourse on Sunday July 24th at 6:30 AM. The busses will return approximately around 9PM.

If you’re interested in attending, we urge you to get your tickets ASAP as our bus trips are very popular and are sold out quickly.

To purchase, or reserve (with a deposit) call 718-402-9310, or send us an email to Latsports@aol.com.