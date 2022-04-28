Jonathan Loáisiga presented 2021 Latino Sports Award, Rougned Odor Pregame Chat with Former Teammates

Image Credit: Robert Rizzo/Latino Sports

Bronx, New York- On a windy, chilly Wednesday night, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo each homered to propel the Yankees to a 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Entering Thursday, the Yankees are on a 5-game winning streak. To add to the streak, the Yankees have become an offensive buzzsaw, totaling 36 runs scored in their last five games. In a difficult AL East division, the Bronx Bombers must take advantage and tally up wins against a low tier opponent such as the Orioles. Each season since 2016, the O’s have finished in fourth or last place in the American League East. The Yankees look to sweep the 3-game series against Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Loáisiga presented the 2021 Latino Sports AL Relief/Closer Award

There are certain individuals who are engraved and genuinely embrace the sport we all love, as shown in their statistics and on-the field personality. The Latino Sports Awards began in 1989 to recognize players for their ability on and off the baseball diamond. “This award is to allow Latino players to get the recognition they deserve and become the models that many young Latinos should see,” said Latino Sports founder, Julio Pabón.

Past LatinoMVP Award winners include: Ruben Sierra (1989), Pedro Martinez (1997), Albert Pujols (2003-2011), Fernándo Tatis Jr (2020), and many more throughout the years. Since 2015, LatinoMVP Awards have been expanded to recognize starting pitchers, relief/closing pitchers and rookies in each league. The finalists for the 2021 Latino Sports AL Relief/Closer Award included: LA Angels Raisel Iglesias, NY Yankees Jonathan Loáisiga, Detroit Tigers Gregory Soto and NY Yankees Aroldis Chapman.

Before first pitch on Wednesday night, Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga was presented with the 32nd Annual Latino Sports Award. Behind home plate, Latino Sports founder Julio Pabón and artist Maz Adams revealed the breathtaking portrait painting to Loáisiga as the stadium loudspeaker announced the milestone. “The Latino MVP Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players” stated in the Official Game Information from the New York Yankees.

In the 2021 season, Loáisiga had a career-high in strikeouts (69) and innings pitched (70.2) with a 2.17 earned run average. Players such as Loáisiga deserve public recognition and appreciation for their craft. The 27 year-old flamethrower was born in Managua, Nicaragua. The Loáisiga family has had baseball rooted in their blood from the beginning. His father, Stanley Loáisiga, was affiliated with the Montreal Expos minor league system. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Mike Loáisiga at the age of 17 and played in the minor leagues until 2018 (brother of Jonathan Loáisiga).

Last Friday at Yankee Stadium, Latino Sports president Julio Pabón sat down to inform Loáisiga on his massive achievement. Loáisigas reaction to winning the award was priceless. Pabón transcribed the interview within his article from last week, which is available on Latino Sports under the Baseball Category.

Rougned Odor Chats with Yankees during Batting Practice

During Yankees batting practice, a discreet Orioles player appeared from the dugout steps to enjoy some time to joke around with his former teammates. That being the one and only, Rougned Odor, who signed with Baltimore this offseason. Yankee fans are fully aware of Odor’s personality and winning attitude. Odor was a “spark plug” on the field and in the clubhouse for the Yankees during the 2021 season. He contains the all-or-nothing type of mindset which translates to the overall team’s energy and success. In 102 games played last season, Odor totaled 65 hits, 39 runs batted in with a .286 on base percentage.

Odor took time out of his pregame routines to chat with Anthony Rizzo, Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and especially Gleyber Torres. Within seconds of shaking hands and chatting, Torres joked with Odor about his new glove color (orange) since it resembles the Orioles colors.

Both Odor and Torres are Venezuelan natives. Odor was born and raised in Maracaibo, Venezuela, which is less than 450 miles from where Torres grew up in (Caracas, Venezuela). Along with his family, Torres moved to Maracay when he was 14 years old. It’s funny and ironic how baseball works. Odor and Torres played in the middle infield together at various points last season; meanwhile, they grew up within eight hours of one another in Venezuela. Based on the brief period during batting practice, you could tell Odor genuinely enjoyed his time in New York and appreciates the men he played alongside.

