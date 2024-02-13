Jorge Soler signs three-year, $42 million contract with Giants

ON THE MOVE: Right-handed slugger Jorge Soler set to join his fifth team in his MLB career (Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, & San Francisco Giants) - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

EL YOYO TO THE BAY AREA!

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, news began to hit the waves and trends on social media regarding Jorge Soler, one of the top offensive free agents remaining on the market, nicknamed El Yoyo, reportedly signing a three-year/$42 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to several sources — first with the news and details was Mike Rodriguez and Susan Slusser.

The 31-year-old Soler, who turns 32 on February 25th, hailing from La Habana, Cuba, used his player-option this offseason, opting out of a $13 million contract with the Miami Marlins to become a free agent. Now, the newest Giant will take in an annual average value (AAV) of $14 million from 2024-2026.

From those in the industry, their immediate thoughts and reactions on the news is that Soler adds major firepower to the Giants’ lineup, an offense that ranked 26th across MLB in OPS last season at .695. The right-handed slugger alone recorded an .853 OPS with Miami in 2023, the 12th-best for a player in the National League, and 18th-best in all of MLB. Provided below are more of Soler’s 2023 statistics, a year where he received his first career All-Star nod.

🇨🇺 Jorge Soler (El Yoyo) – 2023 Numbers – 137 games played

.250 batting average/.341 on base percentage/.512 slugging percentage

36 home runs

75 RBI

126 hits – 24 doubles

66 walks

Additionally, the postseason + winning pedigree that comes with Soler can play a major role and factor in San Francisco unexpectedly finding themselves in a September/October National League Wild Card race. Similar to their NL West division foes Arizona Diamondbacks just a year ago, a team that no one had projected to eventually secure a Wild Card spot, win the NL pennant, and advance to the World Series.

That can be a long shot for the Giants, however, a veteran with Soler’s career resume will only help and boost those chances in making it happen for fans in the Bay Area. He is a two-time World Series champion (2016 with the Chicago Cubs, and 2021 with the Atlanta Braves), and was named the 2021 World Series MVP for his memorable Fall Classic performance against the Houston Astros – just the second Cuban-born player in MLB history to win a World Series MVP – Liván Hernández in 1997 with the Marlins, & Soler in 2021 with the Braves.

In those six World Series games, he posted a .300/.391/.800 slash line with three HR, and six RBI.

