José Bautista returns to Toronto this weekend to join a prestigious group - Image Credit: Toronto Blue Jays/MLB

The following article was published on MLB.com — José Bautista to be honoured on Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre on Saturday, Aug. 12; Fans are invited to celebrate his historic career and impact during a special pregame ceremony at the ballpark, airing live on Sportsnet

José Bautista returns to Toronto this weekend to join a prestigious group as his name is elevated to the Blue Jays Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre in recognition of his historic impact on the franchise.

The Bat Flip heard 'round the world! #BlueJaysOnSN pic.twitter.com/L4IuzW2Ww9 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 18, 2020

The outfielder’s legacy will be celebrated during a pregame ceremony honouring his career and impact with the club, before the Blue Jays take on the Chicago Cubs at 3:07 p.m. ET. Fans heading to the ballpark should arrive early, while those watching from home can tune in to Sportsnet for a special edition of Blue Jays Central starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“I am deeply humbled and excited to join the Blue Jays Level of Excellence and be recognized among the distinguished names that circle Rogers Centre,” said José Bautista. “Canada holds a special place in my heart and will always be home for my family and me, and we can’t wait to celebrate this honour with my beloved Blue Jays fans – the best fans in baseball!”

As part of this special day, the first 20,000 fans to enter the ballpark receive the collectible José Bautista Bat Flip Bobblehead. Additionally, Jays Shop at Rogers Centre will sell exclusive specialty merchandise and authentic items honouring Bautista’s career and biggest moments as a Blue Jay.

“José Bautista captured hearts and ignited a fan base as part of the team that brought Toronto back to the postseason for the first time in 22 years. His on-field achievements propelled the team to greatness, and he undoubtedly belongs on the Blue Jays Level of Excellence,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. “On behalf of the organization, we are proud to honour José and his remarkable career with Blue Jays fans.”

The Level of Excellence is an award bestowed by the club to recognize tremendous individual achievement. Bautista will take his rightful place among Blue Jays greats, including George Bell (April 9, 1996); Dave Stieb (April 9, 1996); Joe Carter (July 30, 1999); Cito Gaston (July 30, 1999); Tony Fernandez (September 23, 2001); Pat Gillick (August 7, 2002); Tom Cheek (August 29, 2004); Paul Beeston (April 4, 2008); Carlos Delgado (July 21, 2013); and Roy Halladay (March 29, 2018).

