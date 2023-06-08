José Ramírez And His Legendary Night

José Ramírez three HR game in Cleveland - Image Credit: Cleveland Guardians/MLB

CLEVELAND, OH — José Ramírez, Cleveland’s All-Star switch-hitting third baseman, had himself a legendary night on Thursday evening in the Guardians 10-3 win over the Red Sox at Progressive Field. Not one, not two, but three home runs with five RBI!

Who is the second greatest to ever do it?#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/ZGlM7B9Pqq — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 9, 2023

Ramírez, 30, a native of Baní, Dominican Republic, became the 32nd Dominican in MLB history to record three HR in a game.

“This is very special,” Ramírez said in an on-the-field postgame interview. “I’m very thankful to my family, my coaches and God for being able to play this way and reach these goals.”

Here is the list of Dominicans players who have hit three homers in one game in MLB history — Courtesy of Héctor Gómez (Z101 Digital)

– Sammy Sosa (6)

– Alex Rodríguez (5)

– Albert Pujols (4)

– Aramis Ramírez (4)

– Alfonso Soriano (3)

– Edwin Encarnación (3)

– Manny Ramírez (2)

– Gerónimo Berroa (2)

– Miguel Tejada (2)

– Manny Machado (2)

– Nelson Cruz (2)

– Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2)

– Manuel Jiménez (1)

– Ricardo Carty (1)

– George Bell (1)

– Mosés Alou (1)

– José Reyes (1)

– José Ortíz (1)

– Carlos Peña (1)

– José Bautista (1)

– Adrian Beltré (1)

– Juan Uribe (1)

– Hanley Ramírez (1)

– Ronald Guzmán (1)

– Gary Sánchez (1)

– Pedro Severino (1)

– Robinson Canó (1)

– Arístides Aquino (1)

– Marcell Ozuna (1)

– Miguel Sanó (1)

– Fernando Tatis Jr. (1)

– José Ramírez (1)

Quite the day for José Ramírez:

– 2nd HR of game was his 200th

– 3rd RBI of day was his 700th

– 3 HR in a game for the 1st time pic.twitter.com/wR7suI6jiq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 9, 2023

Guardians Reflect on Ramírez and his Legendary Night

“I think he’s the best player in the league,” Josh Naylor said of Ramírez. “I’m privileged enough, blessed enough to play with him and learn from him. We’re blessed as an organization to have him. I think we all try to learn from him. He’s a good leader, great ball player, and his game speaks for itself.”

“It’s just an honor to play with him and hit behind him.”

“I think everyone in here will say the same thing: He’s (Ramírez) the best player in the game,” Guardians starter Aaron Civale said.

Guardians outfielder Myles Straw: “He just prepares really well. He knows what he’s going to do going into that at-bat. Knowing what the pitcher’s got and he always has a plan. And it kinda shows. He hits the ball hard every single time and he does it on both sides of the field.”

“He just shows up everyday,” Steven Kwan said of Ramírez. “He’s our superstar for a reason.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports