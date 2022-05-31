JOSÉ RAMÍREZ, FRANCISCO LINDOR NAMED PLAYERS OF THE WEEK PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

All-Star third baseman José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians has been chosen the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Ramírez earned his sixth career AL Player of the Week Award and his second of the 2022 season, most recently doing so for the week ending April 17th. Ramírez is the first Major Leaguer this year to receive multiple weekly honors. The last position player other than Ramírez to win for Cleveland was Edwin Encarnación in June 2018. Lindor claimed his third career Player of the Week Award and his first in the NL, previously winning AL Player of the Week while a teammate of José’s in 2018 with Cleveland. Francisco is the first Mets winner since Noah Syndergaard in August 2019, and the first Mets position player since Pete Alonso in June 2019.

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians (@ramirez_jose11)

Batted .348 (8-for-23) with five runs scored, three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, three stolen bases and a .957 slugging percentage over six games played.

On Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, batted 2-for-5 with a triple, home run, stolen base and five RBI. Marked his 14 th career game with two-or-more extra-base hits and at least one stolen base, second-most in team history behind only Kenny Lofton (18).

career game with two-or-more extra-base hits and at least one stolen base, second-most in team history behind only Kenny Lofton (18). Saturday was his fifth outing with four-or-more RBI through Cleveland’s first 42 games this season, the fastest to reach five such games in Club history.

His 48 RBI through his first 42 games of the season were tied for third-most in franchise history, trailing only Manny Ramriez (56 RBI; 1999) and Al Rosen (49 RBI; 1954).

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (@lindor12bc)

Posted a slash line of .348/.407/.870 with 10 runs, eight hits, two doubles, two triples, two home runs, 14 RBI and a stolen base across six games.

Logged a double, triple and season-high six RBI in last Tuesday’s slugfest against the San Francisco Giants.

Enters play today having recorded at least one RBI in eight straight contests dating back to May 22 nd . Is the eighth player (10 th time) in Mets history to accomplish the feat, and the first since Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado in 2006.

. Is the eighth player (10 time) in Mets history to accomplish the feat, and the first since Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado in 2006. Over his last 16 games dating back to May 14th, has hit .333 (20-for-60) with 19 runs, seven extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 10 walks and three stolen bases to lead the Mets to an 11-5 record.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included All-Stars Rafael Devers (.394, 10 R, 13 H, 6 XBH) and J.D. Martinez (.542, 10 R, 13 H, 7 BB), and backstop Christian Vázquez (.500, 12 H, 3 2B, 9 RBI) of the Boston Red Sox; infielder Ty France (.476, 5 R, 10 H, 7 RBI) of the Seattle Mariners; infielder Luiz Arraez (.464, 7 R, 13 H, 4 BB) and All-Star starting pitcher Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.69 ERA, 14 SO, 1 BB) of the Minnesota Twins; All-Star first baseman José Abreu (.412, 7 H, 4 XBH, 3 RBI) of the Chicago White Sox; and starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 12.0 IP, 16 SO) of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included All-Stars Joc Pederson (.421, 5 R, 4 HR, 13 RBI) and Evan Longoria (.389, 5 R, 4 HR, 8 RBI) of the San Francisco Giants; All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.417, 10 H, 4 HR, 11 RBI) of the St. Louis Cardinals; All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts (.423, 9 R, 6 XBH, 8 RBI) and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 14.0 IP, 14 SO) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; All-Star starter and last week’s NL Player of the Week Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.13 ERA, 14 SO, 0 BB) of the Miami Marlins; third baseman Austin Riley (.393, 11 H, 5 XBH, 5 RBI) of the Atlanta Braves; and Lindor’s All-Star teammate Pete Alonso (.350, 4 R, 2 HR, 9 RBI).