Josh Donaldson Rehabs Hamstring with Somerset Patriots

Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson with Somerset Patriots on Tuesday April 18th - Image Credit: Julian Guilarte/Latino Sports

BRIDGEWATER, NJ — It’s not every day you see a former MVP with 267 career home runs walk into a Minor League clubhouse. That’s what took place this week with New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson at TD Bank Ballpark. The 37-year-old, three-time All Star, is rehabbing a strained hamstring with the Yankees Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, and is anxious to get back to contribute to the Yankees’ 10-7 start.

I asked Donaldson about getting himself back into rhythm for his return to the Yankees.

“Just trying to get on time for some pitches and make sure that I’m using the big part of the field,” Donaldson said.

Josh Donaldson Interview in Somerset with the Yankees Double-A affiliate as he rehabs his hamstring injury. #RepBX #JoshDonaldson pic.twitter.com/K10p9pJuLT — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 18, 2023

Additionally, the two-time Silver Slugger, talked about helping his Minor League teammates in the brief time he will be in Somerset. Donaldson understands the struggle of making it to the big leagues: adjusting for the long term, and building on self confidence.

“If I remember my time when I was in Double-A you don’t know what it takes to be a big leaguer,” he said. “You kinda just hear what people have to say and you’re kinda just soaking it in. I’ll just give them little tidbits of what I see that can help improve the guys.”

During Tuesday’s 16-9 win over the Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A), Donaldson booted a ground ball to his backhand side that was ruled a hit. He didn’t get any other opportunities to make a play and finished 1-3 at the plate with an infield single before getting removed from the game after five innings.

Ultimately, the plan was to play one game in Somerset and return to the Yankees sometime this week.

However, Donaldson was slow out of the box on all three of his plate appearances and wasn’t running close to full speed. The hamstring seems to still be giving him issues, which leads to the notion that he’s not ready to return yet.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about the situation following the Yankees 5-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday night.

“He’s not all the way where he needs to be,” said Boone.

For now, Donaldson remains on the Patriots’ roster, but he will not start tonight Wednesday April 19th. It’s unclear when the former MVP will return to the Bronx.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports