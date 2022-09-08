JUAN GONZALEZ POPULAR NAME FOR MANAGER OF WBC TEAM  – JUAN GONZALEZ NOMBRE POPULAR PARA GERENTE DEL EQUIPO WBC

by David Colón Lebrón & David Colón, Jr.

Special for LATINO SPORTS

Juan is his name = JOANNES EST Nomen Ejus

How not to recognize our national coat of arms? And the famous letters that make it the oldest shield in the new world Today, Juan is the most talked about name in the island and perhaps, in the Latin American spheres and internationally, because it is worn by a worthy and proud representative of our blessed land: Juan “Igor” González.

Juan “Igor” Alberto González-Vázquez, a humble son of the molases town in Vega Baja, and from the Alto de Cuba neighborhood, born 52 years ago (October 20, 1969), has once again become the most important personality in Puerto Rico, for his achievements inside the diamond ♦️.

From 2017, until today, no baseball coach has achieved what Juan “Igor” González has done in such a short time, five years, it had never happened.

Central American, Pan American and 2 Superior Baseball Championships, a World Sub-championship in the World Classic as a coach and the total trust of a people that cries out, children of the earth to have peace, give hope and be successful in what they touch and undertake. .

And in that, Juan has taught “A Doctoral Thesis”. Juan, who has one or several special gifts and others that many of us were unaware of, after a brilliant career in the major leagues in the ’90s (two times MVP, three times LatinoMVP, champion of the H.R. Derby) and the beginning of the 21st century, is acclaimed throughout the country, to be selected as Leader of “Team Rubio”, which will once again represent La Patria in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in Miami, next March.

Juan “IGOR” in the ’90s, marked his name in the Major Leagues MLB, with the Texas Rangers, where he won 2 MVPs, and Home Run Derby, being one of the most feared players of that time. Injuries prevented him from being in the Hall of Fame today.

What Juan has done is unique in its class and no one has matched it: after his 2 MVPs with El Escuadrón Boricua (as we baptized it more than 20 years ago), with The Texas Rangers who had the largest number of Puerto Rican players in The Majors at that time, Igor has transcended, since then to other spheres, after retiring as a player.

Juan, who without a doubt is one of the most charismatic athletes since the end of the 20th century, along with Tito Trinidad, and the Gold Olympic women (Mónica, Jasmine, the loving Adriana Díaz), and recently Amanda Serrano, climbed to become Technical Director, for many; in a surprising, unexpected way, since the vast majority did not see Igor as Manager, rather in the politics of his town in Vega Baja.

Climbing to be a manager surprised many, because perhaps, not even he himself expected him to be the Puerto Rico Baseball ⚾️ manager for the 2018 Games.

And not only did he accept the challenge, but he did it at a great height, with great success, with The National Team, winning Central American Gold in 2018, in Barranquilla, and undefeated Pan American GOLD in Lima, 2019, plus the two national titles with 2 different towns in Baseball ⚾️ Superior: Cayey and Humacao, last year.

Juan, who embraced the Christian Faith a few years ago, has further developed that Special Gift that was already standing out, as a Gift of people and people due to his great charisma.

The “Son of the Alto de Cuba”, has climbed by his own effort, with his Faith, with love and humility, “heavenly strategies”, a place of respect, affection and empathy with all the teams he has managed, speaking wonders of his person and capacity and maturity towards everyone.

According to a survey among fans, coaches, press colleagues, baseball experts, all agreeing that “the gift of people, charisma, the way and manner in which Juan manages and leads relationships with his players and team, are the key to success”.

When only days are left to announce who will be the Captain (manager) and Helmsman of the Boricua Boat and the famous “Team Rubio” in the Classic next year in Florida, the name of Juan “Igor” is the most talked about in all circles, supporting the polls, the clamor of the people and of a knowledgeable baseball sector where leaders, figures from the field of Bat and Ball Sports, recognize that Igor should be selected as the Manager of Team Rubio on his own merit.

When asked if he was thinking about March 2023, Igor in his characteristic humility replied: “I only think about helping the team in any capacity, if it is God’s will; that I be a hitting coach, amen, if it is as a manager, it will be an honor, but honestly, my thinking is to help in anyway I could.”

———————————-Español———————————–

JUAN ES SU NOMBRE

por David Colón Lebrón & David Colón, hijo

Especial para LATINO SPORTS

Juan es su nombre = JOANNES EST Nomen Ejus

¿Cómo no reconocer nuestro escudo nacional?,. Y las famosas letras que lo hacen el escudo más antiguo del nuevo mundo

Hoy, Juan es el nombre más sonado en el país y tal vez, en las esferas latinoamericana y a nivel internacional, porque lo lleva un digno y orgullo representante de nuestra bendita tierra: Juan “Igor” González.

Juan “Igor” Alberto González-Vázquez, un hijo humilde del pueblo del melao en Vega Baja, y del barrio Alto de Cuba, nacido hace 52 años (20 de octubre del 1969), se ha convertido nuevamente en la personalidad más importante de Puerto Rico, por sus ejecutorias dentro del diamante ♦️.

Desde el 2017, hasta hoy, ningún técnico en el del béisbol, ha logrado lo que Juan “Igor ” González ha hecho en tan poco tiempo, cinco años, jamás había sucedido.

Campeonatos Centroamericano, Panamericano y 2 en Béisbol Superior, un Subcampeonato Mundial en el Clásico Mundial como coach y la total confianza de un pueblo que pide a gritos, hijos de la tierra que tengan paz, den esperanza y sean exitoso en lo que tocan y emprenden.

Y en eso, Juan ha dado cátedra “Una Tésis Doctoral’. Juan que tiene uno o varios dones especiales y otros que muchos desconocíamos, tras una brillante carrera como grandesligas en los años ’90 (dos veces MVP, tres veces LatinoMVP, campeón del H.R. Derby) y principios del SXXI, es aclamado por todo el país, para que sea seleccionado como Dirigente del “Team Rubio”, que volverá a representar La Patria en el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol (CMB) y WBC en inglés, en Miami, en marzo próximo.

Juan “IGOR” en los años ’90, marcó su nombre en Las Grandes Ligas MLB, con Los Texas Rangers, donde ganó 2 MVP, y Home Run Derby, siendo uno de los más temidos jugadores de ese tiempo. Las lesiones privaron que no esté hoy en el Salón de la Fama.

Lo que ha hecho Juan, es único en su clase y nadie lo ha igualado: tras sus 2 MVP con El Escuadrón Boricua (como lo bautizamos así hace más de 20 años), con Los Texas Rangers que tenían las mayor pléyade de jugadores boricuas en Las Mayores en ese momento, Igor ha trascendido, desde entonces a otras esferas, tras el retiro como jugador.

Juan, que sin lugar a dudas, es uno de los atletas más carismáticos desde finales del Siglo XX, junto a Tito Trinidad, y las mujeres olímpicas de Oro (Mónica, Jasmine, la querendona Adriana Díaz), y recientemente Amanda Serrano, escaló a convertirse Director Técnico, para muchos; en forma sorpresiva, inesperada, ya que la gran mayoría no veían a Igor como Manager, mas bien en la política de su pueblo vegabajeño.

El escalar a ser manager sorprendió a muchos, porque tal vez, ni él mismo, esperaba que fuera ser el dirigente de Béisbol ⚾️ de Puerto Rico para Los Juegos del 2018.

Y no sólo aceptó el reto-desafío, sino que lo hizo a gran altura, con mucho éxito, con El Equipo Nacional, ganando Oro Centroamericano en el 2018, en Barranquilla, y ORO invicto Panamericano en Lima, 2019, más los dos cetros nacionales con 2 pueblos distintos en el Béisbol ⚾️ Superior: Cayey y Humacao, el año pasado.

Juan, que abrazó la Fe Cristiana hace unos años, ha desarrollado aún más, ese Don Especial que ya despuntaba, como Don de gente y de pueblo por su gran carisma, sino también, con una ideal combinación de los dones frutos del espíritu que lo han complementado y ha llevado a un sitial sin igual en la historia del béisbol puertorriqueño y a nivel internacional con logros impecables y inigualables, que cotizadas figuras y personalidades, se han tardados en lograr y otros con nombres, han logrado.

El “Hijo del Alto de Cuba”, ha escalado por esfuerzo propio, con su Fe, con amor y humildad, “estrategias celestiales”, un sitial de respeto, cariño y empatía con todos los equipos que ha dirigido, hablándose maravillas de su persona y capacidad y madurez para con todos.

Según un sondeo entre fanaticada, técnicos, colegas de la prensa, expertos del béisbol, todos coincidiendo que “el don de gente, carisma, la forma y manera de cómo Juan maneja y lleva las relaciones con sus jugadores y equipo, son la clave del éxito”.

Cuando faltan días sólo para darse a conocer quién será el Capitán y Timonel del Barco Boricua y el famoso “Team Rubio” en el Clásico el próximo año en la Florida, el nombre de Juan “Igor” es el más sonado en todos los círculos, arropando las encuestas, el clamor del pueblo y de un conocedor sector del béisbol donde líderes, figuras del ámbito del Deporte del Bate y la Bola, reconocen que Igor debe ser seleccionado como el Dirigente del Team Rubio por mérito propio.

Cuando se le preguntó si estaba pensando en marzo del 2023, Igor en su característica humildad respondió: “Sólo pienso en ayudar al equipo en cualquier capacidad, si es la voluntad de Dios; que sea coach de bateo, amén, si es como dirigente, será un honor, pero sinceramente, mi pensar es ayuda