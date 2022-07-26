Juan Soto Fever In LA

Juan Soto top prize for trade deadline/📸 Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. The Washington Nationals come to LA this week for a 3 game series that could have some impact on the NL or AL Pennant. How you say? Well, whenever Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, comes to any city today, he not only brings his extraordinary talents and skills to the ballpark but also the fact that he will be traded to the team with the most talent to give up and or the most money to eat the big salary of Patrick Corbin, 4-12, who is making $23 million this year and will be owed $35 million next year.

Coming to LA for the first time in the regular season will give the top evaluators in this organization a better look at Soto to see how he would fit in an already powerful lineup. Do the Dodgers need another hitter? The bullpen seems to be the top priority. But when Soto tripled in 2 of the 4 runs the Nats scored off of 11-0 Tony Gonsolin in the 4th inning to give Washington a 4-1 lead, in a lineup that included 8 of 9 Latinos, the Dodgers may have seen enough.

In any sport or business, if you have an opportunity to acquire the best in the business, you try to get that person. Right now Soto is going to get traded and he is the best player available. You also don’t want a team you will probably face in the playoffs to land him.

But at what price? The Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Cardinals, Tampa, Seattle and Braves are all being talked about as being in the mix. They all have top prospects who are big league ready as well as players on their rosters who they can include in a trade.

The MLB trade deadline of Aug. 2nd is quickly approaching. Who will make this bold move? Tampa and the Braves will not be able to sign Soto when he becomes a free agent after the 2024 season. But they could use him this year and both 2023 and 2024 to help them win a pennant and possibly a World Series.

But the big boys, Yankees, Dodgers and Mets do have the money to sign him long time and take on the big contract of Corbin.

In Soto you’re looking at a super star who is only 23 years old now. A club will have to be able to spend over $500 million to sign him in 2024, maybe more if he continues to dominate at his position.

Could he elevate his value in 2024? Anything is possible. After this 3 game series in LA he heads to St. Louis for 3 games and is at the Mets on Aug. 1st, 2nd and 3rd. So he gets to see some cities who he may be playing for on the 3rd of August.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the next 9 days. One thing for sure, the team in the race for the pennant and WS who lands him, will have the best shot at winning it all.

