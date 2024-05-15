JUAN VENÉ WINS THE INTERNATIONAL JOURNALISM PRIZE

Mr. Juan Vene covering what he loves best, baseball - Image Credit: Vene Archives

We are proud to publish this press release by AIPS America announcing the winners of their International Journalism Prize. We are especially proud that our contributing baseball columnist, Juan Vené is among the winners of this prestigious award. Juan Vené has been publishing a daily baseball article for over six decades. We are proud to publish his daily column.

—————————————————————-

By AIPS America

AIPS America honored with the “Abelardo Raidi International Journalism Award” the dean of the specialty, the Venezuelan, Juan Vené, and others from Latin America, for their brilliant career in sports journalism and impeccable resume, as an example for the society.

The winners:

JUAN VENÉ VENEZUELA

His career began in the late 1940s. Venezuela’s National Journalism Award, in 1957. In 1960 he attended his first baseball World Series, a classic that he covered for 45 years in a row. He broadcast major league games on the radio for several decades. He was the official voice in Spanish of the TV program “Lo Mejor de la Semana”. He was the first Latin American elector for the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. He has written 21 books with baseball chronicles and stories, his most important work being “5000 Years of Baseball.” His career makes him the most important Spanish-language baseball journalist in the world. His daily column “Juan Vené en la Pelota” is currently published in dozens of newspapers and websites, throughout the Caribbean area and in North America.

CARLOS IRUSTA ARGENTINA

He published his first note in 1963, at the age of fifteen, in the weekly K.O. World. He worked at Radio Splendid, Continental, El Mundo, Mitre, Del Plata and Belgrano. He debuted on Channel 7 in 1974. In 1975 he joined the magazine El Grafico where he remained for 38 years. He was a special envoy to the Pan American Games in Indianapolis (1987) and the Sydney Olympics (2000). He witnessed the fights Leonard-Hagler, Holyfield Tyson II, Galíndez-Rossman II, both of De La Hoya Chávez, Maidana-Broner, both of Maidana Mayweather, Maravilla Martínez-Chávez Jr, Alí Spinks II and Tyson’s return against Bruno. In 1995 he founded Ring Side magazine. He was a correspondent for Puños Criollos (Colombia), Boxing Illustrated, The Ring (USA) and Boxing News (Japan). In 2006 he published “Boxing. The best interviews of Carlos Irusta in El Grafico”. He is a columnist for ESPN.com

FERNANDO NÜRNBERG BOLIVIA

Creator and Director of the program Facetas Deportivas, in 1978, pioneer of sports television in Santa Cruz and the longest-running program in Bolivia. He created the program Gol in 1984, which was broadcast nationally for 26 years. Creator of the Diez and Gol de Oro Awards, to encourage athletes, from 1988 to 2008. Journalist of the newspaper El Deber in 1979. Founder and Sports Director of the newspaper El Día 1987 -1996. General Director of Facetas Television, FTV, since March 2007. Journalist accredited in the 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He attended the 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 Olympic Games. 016 and 2020 President of the Circle of Sports Journalists of Bolivia (2004). Pro Secretary of AIPS AMERICA (2007 -2011). Vice President AIPS America South America

JUAN MANUEL GONZÁLEZ COLOMBIA

“El Profe” has been a narrator for Caracol Radio for more than 20 years and currently for his Onda Cinco Station in the city of Bucaramanga. He broadcast at least six world soccer championships. Olympic Games. Libertadores Cups, Pan American Games, Bolivarian Games, South American Games, cycling races, including: Duphine libere, Giro d’Italia, Tours of Spain, Tours of France, Tours of Switzerland, Guillermo Tell, Catalonia, etc.

GUIFOR TRUJILLO CORREA ECUADOR

Since 1971 narration and commentary on football matches and sports in general, on various radio stations in Ecuador. Columnist for Diario el Tiempo de Cuenca for 17 years. Sports Director of Diario Austral de Cuenca 1989-2002. Editorialist at Diario El Mercurio de Cuenca for 4 years. Sports Presenter on Canal Unisón TV since 2002. Head of Information at the National Secretariat of Public Information 1984-1988. Hundreds of broadcasts of World Cup Qualifiers.

OUR GUATEMALA DAILY

The newspaper with the largest circulation in Central America, which this year turned 25 years old, During the last 15 years it supported the coverage, promotion and dissemination of the events of the Association of Sports Writers of Guatemala, among which the 10 Km ACD Classic stands out, the international games of basketball, handball, volleyball, among others.

DAGOBERTO LUJÁN HONDURAS

Soccer Reporter, with more than 40 years of experience in the sports – radio field, with extensive knowledge in national and international broadcasts, covering local tournaments, CONCACAF, Copa America, World Cup Qualifiers and World Cups. He began a career as a sportscaster through the radio station H.R.N.

DAILY THIS MEXICO

For its excellent dissemination in favor of Mexican athletes and sports in general. The work of the newspaper has been characterized by highlighting the achievements of Mexican sports. In addition, to be current in the minds of those who seek the latest sports news and in the moment.