Judge Arrives in Tampa with New Title: The Captain

With Reporting by Julian Guilarte from George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, FL– The defending American League Most Valuable Player and 16th Yankees captain in franchise history, Aaron Judge doesn’t expect the captaincy title to have a factor on him as he heads into the 2023 regular season. Judge views the responsibility with importance and emphasized his mindset is all in on delivering a World Series title back to the Bronx.

“I’m going to lead by example. Be a voice for this team on and off the field. Keep pushing them to the ultimate goal of bringing a championship back to New York. One of the main reasons I wanted to come back and wear pinstripes was that we had a lot of unfinished business here,” Judge said on Monday, February 20th.

To rewind on last season, all while betting on himself regarding his free agency window, Judge embarked on history with his American League record of 62 regular season home runs, surpassing the late legend Roger Maris. Now everyone is wondering how Judge can follow his 2022 performance into 2023. Will there be a slump or downtrend in his stats?

Aaron Judge – 2022 Statistics

62 HR, 131 RBI, .311 Batting Average 1.111 OPS, 16 SB

Aaron Judge – 2023 Projected Statistics (RotoChamp)

53 HR, 115 RBI, .298 Batting Average, 1.031 OPS, 11 SB

Regardless of specific metrics and projections, Judge is New York and holds that status in and out of any ballpark.

As seen in his first workout as the Yankees captain this week at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the 2023 Bronx Bombers success will ride on the shoulders of No. 99. Coincidentally enough, in many instances, thanks to Judge, the Yankees achieved 99 regular season victories last year.

Lastly, it’s extremely difficult to live up to such lofty expectations, of a nine-year/$360 million contract, however; one World Series championship back in the Bronx will be all that worth it and some.

