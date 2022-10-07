Judge better than Ruth in two specialties – Judge mejor que Ruth en dos especialidades

“A celebrity, like those of the ‘lays’, who is also ignorant, is an insult to world society”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The home run by Guatireño Francisco Álvarez, in his first bigleaguer turn with the Mets, was the first for this team by someone so young at that position (20 years 319 days), from the Puerto Rican, Iván Rodríguez in 1962 (20-222)… ** On this day, but from 1904, right-hander Jack Chesbro reached 41 wins in the season, beating the Boston Pilgrims 3-2, pitching with the New York Highlanders, now Yankees. He went 41-12, pitched 48 complete games, pitched 454 2/3 innings and three of his wins came in relief. In 11 seasons he went 199-131, 2.68 and in 1946, he was elevated to the Hall of Fame… ** Out of time, ridiculous and unnecessary, said by the least educated and most ordinary manager of all time, Dusty Baker. Without being asked, he said that Barry Bonds is the leading home run leader in a season (73) and not Aaron Judge (62). Baker always shows off with a chopstick in his lips, which is very bad manners…

“The internet’s youth generation is made up of illiterate people, so they don’t know what academic preparation means, and they live dreaming only of the ‘lays’ and being famous”… Joseph Mckadew.

** Aaron Judge is the son of a Puerto Rican and an American, who left him the same day he was born. But he was immediately adopted by the Judge family, who gave him a last name, good preparation and love… ** Aaron had an older brother, also given to another family by his parents… ** In addition to power, about which there is much to discuss , Judge is much better than Babe Ruth defensively and running the bases. This year he had 16 steals in 19 attempts… ** In terms of bat-in-hand strength, in addition to having surpassed the Babe in home runs in one season (62-60), he is well on his way to surpassing him in the race, already with 220 in seven seasons. If injuries don’t plague him and he plays 10 years, he’d have a good chance of breaking 714… ** Ruth hit a lot in bigger ballparks and against balls that weren’t very fast, as well as hit balls… ** Now, Judge faces better pitchers and more rested by the new use of the bullpen …

“98 out of 100 current fashions are stupid and harmful”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

———————Español———————-

Judge mejor que Ruth en dos especialidades

“Un famoso, como esos de los ‘lays’, quien además sea ignorante, es un insulto a la sociedad mundial”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El jonrón del guatireño, Francisco Ávarez, en su primer turno de bigleaguer, con los Mets, fue el primero de este equipo por alguien tan joven en esa posición (20 años 319 días), desde el boricua, Iván Rodríguez en 1962 (20-222)… ** Tal día como hoy, pero de 1904, el derecho Jack Chesbro llegó a 41 victorias en la temporada, al ganarle a los Peregrinos de Boston 3-2, lanzando con los Highlanders de Nueva York, ahora Yankees. Terminó con 41-12, tiró 48 juegos completos, lanzó 454.2 innings y tres de sus juegos ganados fueron en relevos. En 11 temporadas dejó marca de 199-131, 2.68 y en 1946, lo elevaron al Hall de la Fama… ** Fuera de tiempo, ridículo e innecesario, lo dicho por el menos educado y más ordinario de los mánager de todos los tiempos, Dusty Baker. Sin que se lo preguntaran, expresó que Barry Bonds es el líder jonronero en una temporada (73) y no Aaron Judge (62). Baker se exhibe siempre con un palillo en los labios, lo que es de pésima educación…

“La generación juvenil de internet está integrada por iletrados, por lo que no saben qué quiere decir preparación académica, y viven soñando sólo con los ‘lays’ y con ser famosos”… Joseph Mckadew.

** Aaron Judge es hijo de una puertorriqueña y de un estadounidense, quienes lo abandonaron el mismo día cuando nació. Pero inmediatamente fue adoptado por la familia Judge, que le dio apellido, buena preparación y amor… ** Aaron tuvo un hermano mayor, igualmente regalado a otra familia por los padres… ** Además del poder, acerca de lo cual hay bastante qué discutir, Judge es mucho mejor que Babe Ruth a la defensiva y corriendo las bases. Este año se acreditó 16 robos en 19 intentos… ** En cuanto a la fuerza bate en mano, además de haber superado al Babe en jonrones en una temporada (62-60), va bien encaminado para superarlo en la carrera, ya con 220 en siete temporadas. Si las lesiones no lo acosan y juega 10 años tendría buen chance de sobrepasar los 714… ** Ruth sacó muchos en estadios más grandes y contra pelotas poco salidoras, además de muy golpeadas… ** Ahora, Judge se enfrenta a mejores lanzadores y más descansados por el nuevo uso del bullpén…

“98 de cada 100 modas actuales son estúpidas y perjudiciales”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com