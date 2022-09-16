Judge could go to the Red Sox – Judge podría irse a los Medias Rojas

“Freedom is to fo the Antisocial Networks”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The Yankees released left-hander Jordan Montgomery, via the St. Louis Cardinals, like they were throwing out the garbage. And the 29-year-old is the best pitcher this year since he wore his new uniform, going 5-1, 2.05 in eight appearances… ** Giants reliever Zack Littell is a pitcher who does not like to be taken out of the game. And so he let manager Gabe Kapler know when he was sent to the showers in action against the Braves. The discussion was heated, but very gentlemanly in the end… ** Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm is up against the commissioner’s follies. In his podcast, he refers to the rejection of the new Rule that will force pitchers, starting in 2023, to throw in 15 seconds with the bases unoccupied and 20 with runners on the road…

** Last week (Thursday 8), it was 97 years since Dazzy Vance of the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field started his 18-inning drive on the mound allowing a solo hit. That afternoon, they connected the hit. And five days later, in Philadelphia, he shot impeccably against the same club…

-o-o-o-

“Freedom is feeling and celebrating what one’s heart desires, regardless of the opinion of others”… Paulo Coelho.

-o-o-o-

** Aaron Judge could leave the Yankees at the end of the season to play for the Red Sox. “We’ll talk about that in October,” he replied to reporters, “and yes, the Boston fan base is one of the best in the world”… ** Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, proposes: “If most people who love baseball If you disagree with the Rules imposed by Commissioner Rob Manfred, why don’t we organize a protest against these decisions, you journalists who can reach countless people, the players who live from this sport and the fans, who pay the tickets, watch television and buy souvenirs, to maintain the large salaries of the players?. They can carry out a worldwide survey, to see if they touch the sanity of that man”.

-o-o-o-

“Freedom is knowing in detail the great difference between freedom and debauchery.” Joseph McKadew.

Today and tomorrow, Saturday, are Extra Mail Days, due to excess mail. Please send me the name of the site you are writing from.

-O-O-O-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————————-Español——————————-

Judge podría irse a los Medias Rojas

“Libertad es hacerle el fo a las Redes Antisociales”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Los Yankees salieron del zurdo Jordan Montgomery, vía Cardenales de San Luis, como si botaran la basura. Y el mozo, de 29 años, es el mejor pitcher de este año desde que viste su nuevo uniforme , con record de 5-1, 2.05 en ocho apariciones… ** El relevista de los Gigantes, Zack Littell, no es de los lanzadores que esperan ser sacados del juego cuanto antes. Y así se lo hizo saber al mánager, Gabe Kapler, cuando fue enviado a las duchas en acción frente a los Bravos. La discusión fue caliente, pero al final muy caballerosa… ** El relevista de los Medias Rojas, Matt Strahm, está de frente contra las locuras del comisionado. En su podcast, se refiere al rechazo a la nueva Regla que obligará a los pitchers, a partir de 2023, a lanzar en 15 segundos con las bases desocupadas y 20 con corredores en el camino…

** La semana pasada (jueves 8), hizo 97 años de cuando Dazzy Vance, de los Dodgers de Brooklyn, en Ebbets Field, inició su recorrido de 18 inning sobre la lomita permitiendo un solo incogible. Esa tarde, le conectaron el hit. Y cinco días después, en Philadelphia, tiró impecable frente al mismo club…

-o-o-o-

“Libertad es sentir y celebrar lo que el propio corazón desea, sin importar la opinión de los demás”… Paulo Coelho.

-o-o-o-

** Aaron Judge podría abandonar a los Yankees al terminar la temporada, para irse a jugar con los Medias Rojas. “Hablaremos de eso en octubre” respondió a los reporteros, “y sí, la fanaticada de Boston es de las mejores del mundo”… ** Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, propone: “Si la mayoría de las personas que aman al beisbol están en desacuerdo con las Reglas que impone el comisionado Rob Manfred, ¿por qué no organizamos una protesta contra de estas decisiones, Uds. los periodistas que pueden llegar a un sin fin de personas, los peloteros que viven de este deporte y los aficionados, quienes pagamos las entradas, vemos televisión y compramos souvenirs, para mantener los grandes sueldos de los jugadores?. Pueden realizar una encuesta a nivel mundial, a ver si tocan la sensatez de ese señor”.

-o-o-o-

“Libertad es conocer al detalle la gran diferencia entre libertad y libertinaje”. Joseph McKadew.

Hoy y mañana sábado son Días Extras del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Por favor, envíame el nombre del sitio desde donde escribes.

-O-O-O-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com