Judge Denied Again Against Red Sox

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- It was another failed opportunity for the Yankees Aaron Judge Friday night at Yankee Stadium as his season home run mark remained at 60. He gets another crack at home run 61 and maybe a AL league season record 62 Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

But the Yankees are a team with momentum and inching closer to a AL East division title after their 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Judge will wait another day in his quest to surpass the Roger Maris season home run mark.

The Yankees magic number to clinch was reduced to four and their ability to score with runners in scoring position played a role in this win. Jose Trevino continued his consistency with a key RBI single in the eighth inning and that was the difference.

So, no Aaron Judge home run ball again for the third straight game after hitting number 60 Tuesday evening in the Bronx against the Pirates.

You ask manager Aaron Boone and he says the home run record will come, and despite denying another Yankee Stadium sellout of 47,346 fans from witnssing history, Judge is doing other things.

Most of all the Yankees are winning and looking to wrap up this division which is a main priority, not to say that Judge and the home run record is not. Though sooner the better for the Yankees to clinch and prepare for what they expect to be a deep run in the postseason.

“He just mised two the past two nights,” Boone said about Judge near misses that could have gone for home runs in other ballparks. “He’s getting off the right swings, It’s going to come. He’s still impacting us in a big way when he’s not hitting a home run out of the ballpark.”

He said Judge is getting on base and putting together good at bats, also contributing in the outfield. Its a matter of time and Judge will tie and establish the new home run record, and though he struck out twice that is a part of his game.

Fans want Judge to hit the home runs but part of his game is also swing and miss. He is not chasing pitches but the ball is not going over the fence, then again, all talk about pressure to hit those home runs before the home crowd have been quickly thrown out of the ballpark.

Another day awaits Aaron Judge as the Red Sox play out the string in a disappointing season that dropped their record to 20-44 against division opponents.

“I feel like with a lot of the losses, there’s definitely parts of the game where we’re like, we’re in this,” said Alex Verdugo who hit a Red Sox game tying three-run homer in the sixth inning off Gerrit Cole.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer with Latinosports.com Twitter@Ring786 Facebook.com Watch “Sports with Rich” live on Tuesday Nights at 8pm EST on The SLG Network/Youtube with Robert Rizzo Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify under The SLG Network. Another day awaits