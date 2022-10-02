Judge MVP over Shohei Ohtani – Judge El Más Valioso sobre Shohei Ohtani

“Animals are the only beings in this world that do not know how to hate, they only know how to love”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Across from Cairo. A man emerges who could kill Miguel Cairo’s hopes of being White Sox regular manager from 2023, Bruce Bochy. Bochy, by the way born in France, announced yesterday that he wants to return. In addition to the South Chicago club, the Rangers are also candidates to sign Bochy, who has been out of baseball for three years. Bruce Bochy managed the San Francisco club to win the 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series.

The American MVP. The AL MVP in 2022, between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge? Without a doubt, Judge, because the Japanese’s brilliant campaign did not take the Angels anywhere, while the Yankees, guided by the hits of the giant Californian, are favorites to win until the World Series… I say, right?

Yankee reinforcement. The Yankees, who entered October with a healthy roster, welcome back Texan utility Matt Carpenter, 36, injured (broken foot) since August 8. Carpenter is batting 305 this year.

Maris-Judge. Roger Maris Jr. has expressed that he only considers Judge’s home runs as records, because he does not take into account those of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. “My dad hit his 61st home run clean, just like Judge, but those guys played dirty.”

Proposition. New York fan Larry Frence proposes through his website: “To end the discussions, let’s organize the home run record holders into groups.

“The ones that hit the dead ball before Babe Ruth, the ones from the Bambino era, the ones that have played in 154-game seasons, the ones that play 162 games, the ones that used steroids, the ones that can study pitchers through videos”.

American record. Roger Maris reigned with the record, for 61 years, between 1961 and 2022. And Aaron Judge, about to surpass him, is the third Yankee and the fifth in the League to hold the mark.

Curiously enough, but the last non-Yankee AL leading homer was Babe Ruth, with his 29th in 1919, his final year with the Red Sox. Fact: the rest of that team added four home runs.

Now, Babe Ruth first became a season leader in the AL, in 1902, when he dethroned Socks Seybold of the Philadelphia Athletics, who had played 14, in 1901, the first year of that League.

Judge El Más Valioso sobre Shohei Ohtani

“Los animales son los únicos seres en este mundo que no saben odiar, sólo saben amar”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Frente a Cairo. Surge un hombre que podría matar las esperanzas de Miguel Cairo de ser mánager regular de los Medias Blancas desde 2023, Bruce Bochy.

Bochy, por cierto nacido en Francia, anunció ayer que quiere regresar. Además del club del Sur de Chicago, también los Rangers son candidatos a firmar a Bochy, quien hace tres años está fuera del beisbol. Bruce Bochy dirigió al club de San Francisco hasta ganar las Series Mundiales de 2010, 2012 y 2014.

El MVP de la Americana. ¿El Más Valioso de la Liga Americana en 2022, entre Shohei Ohtani y Aaron Judge? Sin duda alguna Judge, porque la brillante campaña del japonés no llevó a los Angelinos a ninguna parte, mientras los Yankees, guíados por los batazos del californiano gigantón, son favoritos para ganar hasta la Serie Mundial… Digo yo, ¿no?.

Refuerzo Yankee. Los Yankees, quienes llegaron a octubre con un róster saludable, reciben de regreso al utílity texano, Matt Cárpenter, de 36 años, lesionado (fractura en un pie) desde el ocho de agosto. Carpenter batea para 305 este año.

Maris-Judge. Roger Maris hijo, ha expresado que sólo considera como récord los jonrones de Judge, porque no toma en cuenta los de Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire y Sammy Sosa. “Mi padre bateó limpio sus 61 jonrones, igual que Judge, en cambio esos otros jugaron sucio”.

Proposición. El fanático de Nueva York Larry Frence, propone a través de su página de internet: “Para que terminen las discusiones, organicemos a los dueños de récords de jonrones en grupos.

“Los que batearon la pelota muerta antes de Babe Ruth, los de la época del Bambino, los que han jugado en temporadas de 154 juegos, los que juegan 162 juegos, los que usaron esteroides, los que pueden estudiar a los pitchers a través de videos”.

Récord de la Americana. Roger Maris reinó con el récord, durante 61 años, entre 1961 y 2022. Y Aaron Judge, a punto de superarlo, es el tercer Yankee y el quinto de la Liga en ostentar la marca.

Muy curioso, pero el último jonronero líder de la Americana que no era de los Yankees, fue Babe Ruth, con sus 29 en 1919, su año final con los Medias Rojas. Dato: el resto de ese equipo, sumó cuatro jonrones.

Ahora, Babe Ruth se convirtió por primera vez en líder de una temporada de la Americana, en 1902, cuando destronó a Socks Seybold, de los Atléticos de Philadelphia, quien había sonado 14, en 1901, primer año de esa Liga.

