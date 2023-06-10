Judge out of action for more than a month – Judge fuera de juego por más de un mes

“The nets are a fishbowl full of piranhas drowned in bubbles”… Kiko Bautista in “El Venezolano”.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, N.Y. (VIP-WIRE) – Doctors don’t think Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make a comeback for another month.

Dr. Spencer Stein, who does not work for the Bronx club, commented yesterday that the opinion of the medical professionals who have treated him place his reappearance after the All-Star Game, which will be on Tuesday, July 11, at the ” T-Mobile Park” in Seattle. And he added:

“Those sprains are hard to heal.”

Dr. Stein, who is a sports injury surgeon, added:

“Generally it takes between two and four weeks for full recovery. If Aaron was my patient or a player on my team, I would definitely give him as much recovery time as possible.”

Aaron was injured in the big toe of his right foot, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, when he crashed on his feet, against the concrete base of the right field fence, in a game on Saturday, won by the Yankees, 6 -3.

Judge himself told reporters, before last night’s game at Yankee Stadium, with the Red Sox: “There is no set date for my return to the lineup, which I consider to be the best, because there are a couple of ailments that I must overcome. totally and the inflammation is one of them.

Yankee manager Aaron Boone and his coaches agree with Dr. Stein that Judge won’t be able to play until after the All-Star Game.

“They are injecting it directly into the injured finger,” he added.

JOE GIRARDI IS NOW A COLLEGE STUDENT

Joe Girardi, 58, who was the manager of the Marlins, Yankees and Phillies, received an offer to lead the UCF (Central University of Florida) team, which is considered an important position, while being called up by a major league team .

THEY LEFT SYNDERGAARD OUT

The pitcher with long hair, Noah Syndergaard, is off the Dodgers’ roster for 15 days, due to a blister on the index finger of his right hand.

He has a 7.16 ERA, and was signed to a one-year, $13 million deal.

The manager, Dave Roberts, is very concerned about the Syndergaard case. When they signed him, he said they hoped it was one of the reasons to return to the postseason.

The Dodgers, at 36-27, entered yesterday’s game in Philadelphia in second place in the Division, behind the Diamondbacks, 37-25.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Judge fuera de juego por más de un mes

“Las redes son una pecera llena de pirañas ahogadas en burbujas”… Kiko Bautista en “El Venezolano”.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE) – Los médicos no creen que el slugger de los Yankere, Aaron Judge, pueda reaparecer antes de un mes.

El doctor Spencer Stein, quien no trabaja para el club del Bronx, comentó ayer que la opinión de los profesionales de la medicina que lo han tratado, ubican su reaparición después del Juego de Estrellas, que será el martes 11 de julio, en el “T-Mobile Park”, de Seattle. Y añadió:

“Esos esguinces son difíciles de curar”.

El doctor Stein, quien es cirujano especialista en lesiones de deportistas, agregó:

“Generalmente demoran entre dos y cuatro semanas para la recuperación total. Si Aaron fuera mi paciente o pelotero de mi equipo, le daría definitivamente, el mayor tiempo para su recuperación”.

Aaron resultó lesionado del dedo grande del pie derecho, en el “Dodger Stadium”, de Los Ángeles, cuando se estrelló de pie, contra la base de concreto de la cerca del rightfield, en juego del sábado, ganado por los Yankees, 6-3.

El mismo Judge dijo a los reporteros, antes del juego de anoche en Yankee Stadium, con los Medias Rojas : “No hay fecha fijada para mi regreso a la alineación, lo que considero es lo mejor, porque hay un par de dolencias que debo superar totalmente y la inflamación es muy grande.

El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone y sus coaches, coinciden con el doctor Stein, en que Judge no podrá jugar sino después del Juego de Estrellas.

“Lo están inyectando directamente en el dedo lesionado” agregó.

JOE GIRARDI AHORA ES UNIVERSITARIO

Joe Girardi, de 58 años, quien fuera mánager de Marlins, Yankees y Phillies, recibió oferta para dirigir el equipo de la UCF (Universidad Central de Florida), lo que se considera una importante posición, mientras es llamado por un equipo de Grandes Ligas.

DEJARON FUERA A SYNDERGAARD

El lanzador de la melena durada, Noah Syndergaard, está fuera del róster de los Dodgers por 15 días, por ampolla en el dedo índice de la mano derecha.

Tiene efectividad de 7.16, y fue firmado para un año, por 13 millones de dólares.

El mánager, Dave Robert, está muy preocupado por el caso Syndergaar. Cuando lo firmaron, dijo que esperaban fuera uno de los motivos para regresar a la postemporada.

Los Dodgers, con 36-27, llegaron al juego de ayer, en Philadelphia, en segundo lugar de la División, tras los Diamondbacks, 37-25.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

