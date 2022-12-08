Judge won’t be the highest paid in baseball – Judge no será el mejor pagado en el beisbol

“While we are, death is not yet, and when death is, we are no longer”… Antonio Machado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: With a runner on third base, the batter hits a foul ball, which bounces off the plate umpire at home and goes up on a fly ball that the pitcher catches, while the third baseman reaches home. The pitcher throws third, where they touch the base. What is the correct sentence?

The Answer: Rules 5.09e and 5.09g. Dead ball, runner to return to third. A strike will be added to the batter if he was not on two, in which case he will remain on the same count as he was.

The Yankees with Judge. Yesterday in the afternoon, it was revealed that Aaron Judge will continue with the Yankees for nine years, earning 40 million dollars per season (360).

He will not be the best paid per campaign, in 2023, since Justin Verlánder and Max Scherzer will each receive 43 million 333 thousand 333 dollars. And they follow, after Judge: Anthony Rendón (Angels) $38 million, Gerrit Cole (Yankees) $36 million), Mike Trout (Angels) $35,450, Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) and Corey Seager (Rangers) and Stephen Strasburg (Rangers) $35 million , Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) and Trevor Bauer (Dodgeers), and Miguel Cabrera (Tigers) and Francisco Lindor (Mets) $32 million), Shohei Ohtani (Angels) $30 million.

The Yankees had to overcome Judge’s love for his native Linden, next door to San Francisco; the offer of the Dodgers, of $400 million for 10 years; and the last minute of the Padres, which was $250 million for five years.

The slugger has shown that he prefers to be part of the Yankees’ roster.

Bellinger to Chicago. The Cubs reached an agreement with Cody Bellinger, 27, for 17 million 500 thousand for the 2023 season. Bellinger was the Most Valuable of the National in 2019 and the Rookie of the Year in 2017. They hope that Wrigley Field will favor him for his power, more than Dodgers Stadium.

Formal claim. The Dodgers have one of the most promising groups of youngsters in their branches, which is why the Los Angeles press insists almost daily that they should give a chance with the big team to everyone who is around 25 years of age. One of those guys is Gavin Lux, shortstop, just 25 years old, good hitter, with four seasons in the minors; and another, the Cuban Miguel Vargas, 23 years old, already with experience of five seasons in the minors and can perform in several positions, both in the infield and in the outfield.

