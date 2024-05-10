Julia Majoros: Lessons in changing your position, trying different sports and always remembering to put people before the game

Julia Majoros is a winner on-and-off the field - Image Credit: Latino Sports

SEATTLE, WA — Julia Majoros, now a junior in high school, was born in Los Angeles and moved to Fort Lauderdale when she was an infant. Her parents are predominantly baseball fans (her mother’s side — Boricuas — were all diehard Yankee fans from the Bronx and her father’s side were Cleveland Indians/Guardians fans!). But Julia learned that when in Rome, do as the Romans do, and so, as a kid in South Florida she took up soccer/futbol. As a rookie player, she researched the rules on her own and kept an arduous schedule of practices several times a week, weekend games and doubling up when both her recreational and school soccer schedules converged during the school year.

In middle school, she started out as a defender, but about a year in that position, a coach realized that she had the grit to be a goalie. During the pandemic, her family moved to Seattle. While a cross country transition is normally rough, Julia lost about a year of playing due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, once conditions normalized in Seattle, Julia realized that the quality of players in the Pacific Northwest was even more competitive compared to her South Florida experience. Then last year, Julia was up for yet another challenge. She moved from goalie to mid/forward. With practice and determination, she kept her eye on the prize and practiced her powerful strike. It paid off this past weekend, in a game against a Seattle Elite team, Julia made the goal that tied the game and helped her team secure a place in this weekend’s State Semi-Finals.

In addition to soccer, Julia’s other passion is her Special Olympics/Unified Basketball team. She enjoys being a Unified Partner to her Special Olympics athletes and has learned the two most important lessons of sports: 1) Sports are about inclusion, building connections and fostering friendships; 2) the best teams are made up of players with different abilities.

Next year, Julia will be a senior in high school. She wants to pursue a career in science. While she is unsure whether she will continue in soccer in college, sports have taught her lifelong lessons — When the goal is in front of you — take the shot! Don’t be afraid to change your position; and in the end, you may forget the scores, but you’ll always remember who was with you during the game!